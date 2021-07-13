Breaking: Tennessee Announces Raise, Contract Extension For Tony Vitello

Sports Illustrated home
Following a magical season that culminated with a trip to the College World Series for the first time since 2005, Tennessee has officially extended and increased the value of Tony Vitello's contract. 

The move has been expected despite the young head coach being mentioned for various jobs across the country. The deal officially makes Vitello one of the highest-paid coach in America with a 1.5 million dollar salary and ties him to Tennessee through 2026, according to Mike Wilson of Knox News.

"First, I'd like to acknowledge the fact that I inherited a very impressive roster of head coaches when I arrived at Tennessee back in January," Danny White said in a press release from the University. "That's a credit to those who came before me. Extending contracts for successful coaches is one indicator of a healthy athletics program, and we plan on continuing to be aggressive with extensions and rewarding success moving forward."

"I am excited to work with these talented leaders to ensure that our programs continue building toward our bold, ambitious future. We want to support and maintain high graduation rates and championship aspirations—conference and national—across all of our sports. Great days are ahead of us, Vol Nation."

Tennessee finished the season with a 50-18 record, and now a major point of focus will be geared towards enhancing Lindsey Nelson Stadium for years to come.

