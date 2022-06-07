Skip to main content

First Pitch Times, Broadcast Information Released for Tennessee Baseball Super Regional

First pitch times and TV broadcast information has officially been released by the NCAA regarding Tennessee Baseball's Super Regional against Notre Dame this weekend in Knoxville. 

Below is all the necessary information: 

Game 1, Friday June 10

Notre Dame @ Tennessee–6:00 p.m. ET

ESPN 2

Game 2, Saturday June 11

Notre Dame @ Tennessee–2:00 p.m. ET

TVESPN

Game 3, Sunday June 12 (if necessary)

Notre Dame @ Tennessee–TBD

TV: TBD

The Vols are hosting an NCAA Super Regional for the second consecutive season. Tennessee punched their ticket to the Supers after going 3-0 against Alabama State, Campbell and Georgia Tech in the Knoxville Regional. 

