Tony Vitello Named Perfect Game Coach of the Year

Tennessee's magical season will continue this weekend in Omaha, as the Volunteers have landed and already started to prepare for Sunday's showdown against Virginia.

The post-season honors have continued to roll in for the Vols, and the latest one is for Tony Vitello.

Vitello was named the Coach of the Year by the Perfect Game Organization, as the outlet just released their All-Americans and post-season Honors moments ago.

Below is the statement from the press release:

"It wouldn’t be hyperbole to say that since Tony Vitello arrived on campus in Knoxville that his presence has been absolutely transformative. The Volunteers turned in just their third 40-win season since 2005, the other coincidentally coming in 2019 under Vitello, while they’ve earned their first 50-win season this century along with their first trip to Omaha since 2005. Tennessee played like one of the best teams in the country because they are and it’s thanks to both the players and Vitello’s staff that they’ll have the chance to bring home a CWS title."

"Things didn’t start off great for the Vols as just as the season had started, Tennessee lost projected Friday night ace Jackson Leath for the season. From there, big names like Max Ferguson and Connor Pavolony started off the season in cold streaks, but the depth of the roster has only begun to show its strengths."

"Vitello has a reputation in the sport for being among the game’s best recruiters and you can see why as their players come from all different parts of the world. Liam Spence, an Australian native who came to Knoxville by way of Central Arizona College, is one such example of that, as is Texas native and Friday night ace Chad Dallas, along with Regional hero Drew Gilbert, a Minnesota native who was one of the last recruits in Tennessee’s 2019 class."

"The Volunteers have turned into one of the SEC’s powerhouse programs, but this didn’t happen overnight. Vitello, along with those on his staff, have shown a powerful blend of roster construction, recruiting, and ,perhaps most importantly, transformational leadership as Tennessee looks like they’ll be competing for national titles for years to come."



Vitello is set to become one of the highest paid coaches in the country following the conclusion of the season, and he has captivated the Tennessee faithful by fielding a team that is full of grit and tenacity, and that just seems to bend but never break.