Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

Vols' Vitello Reportedly Not Among Finalists for LSU Vacancy

According to a report from Glen Guilbeau, Tony Vitello is not a finalist for the LSU Head Coaching vacancy
Author:
Publish date:

Tennessee fans have clamored for Danny White to retain Tony Vitello for months on end, and while Tennessee Athletics has certainly made it clear that they are bought into what Vitello is building in Knoxville, rumors have swirled about Vitello and the LSU Head Coaching vacancy.

The job in Baton Rouge is widely considered the top baseball job in the nation, so it would be easy to see why both parties could have mutual interest, but it appears Tennessee fans can breathe a sigh of relief for the time being.

"The LSU baseball coach search is down to three finalists – Arizona coach Jay Johnson, East Carolina coach Cliff Godwin and a previously unnamed candidate, Notre Dame coach Link Jarrett — multiple sources have told the Lafayette Daily Advertiser," Glen Guilbeau reports.

Vitello addressed the hot topic in the final press conference of the 2021 season following yesterday's season-ending loss in Omaha, and he made it clear his focus was on the guys in Knoxville.

"I just made an idiot out of myself, at least for all the masculine folks watching, by getting teary-eyed about these kids, and that's where my focus has been,” Vitello said during the press conference. "Like I said, the social life hasn't been existent for quite some time, well before our Opening Day game, and a part of that is I want to do as good of a job as I can for the school that gave me a chance, and I want to do as good of a job I can for a group that we thought could go pretty far. And then, you know, the way the season evolved like I said, these emotions are certainly not fake. I don't know if it's embarrassing or not, but it's coming from a place where that's my no. 1 concern, is these guys."

Multiple sources have indicated to VR2 on SI that Tennessee's plan is to make Vitello one of, if not, the highest-paid coaches in America.

Contract talks have been on the back burner as the Vols continued a magical run to Omaha, but it is undoubtedly at the top of Danny White's checklist now with the season coming to an end.

USATSI_16251197_168390308_lowres
Baseball

Vols' Vitello Reportedly Not Among Finalists for LSU Vacancy

Screen Shot 2021-06-22 at 8.14.37 PM
Baseball

'You want more of it': 2021 Tennessee baseball ending reminds us to cherish every memory, no matter the size of the stage

USATSI_12173368_168390308_lowres
Football

Tony Vitello Addresses LSU Rumors Following Season-Ending Loss

2165692C-69F8-469D-B6A4-C3FCAED7EE17
Football

Transfer CB Target Set to Decide Between Vols and Gamecocks

Screen Shot 2021-06-22 at 1.19.48 PM
Baseball

Tennessee eliminated from College World Series in messy 8-4 loss to Texas

FC7DBD8B-50E2-4738-BB2A-65D6EA5576E9
Baseball

Nichols: Tennessee vs. Texas sets table for Wild West-style showdown in Omaha

91687E71-5E63-40C8-8D77-E8A0F48D2B61
Football

Two Tennessee freshmen face misdemeanor charges following on-campus traffic stop

9ADBF3E3-7E1D-4396-B2AE-7E71794B972B
Football

Watch: Vols Release Al Wilson Highlight Video For Legendary LB's Birthday