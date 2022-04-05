Skip to main content

Vols’ Weekend Rotation Pitchers Named to Golden Spikes Award Watch List

Tennessee’s weekend rotation is good. That is nothing new.

What is new, though? The quantifiable results of such talent.

On Tuesday afternoon, all three starting members of the Vols’ weekend rotation — Chase Burns, Chase Dollander and Drew Beam — were named to the USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List.

Beam was named SEC Pitcher of the Week and SEC Freshman of the Week on Monday after allowing only two hits and no runs in a complete game shutout against Vanderbilt on Sunday.

Dollander, meanwhile, leads the SEC with 60 strikeouts, and Burns — who passed up Major League offers to join the Vols — has proven a powerful presence with pro-level stuff.

Tennessee takes on Lipscomb tonight in Knoxville before facing Missouri in a three-game series this weekend.

The Bison beat UT 4-1 last year.

With just one win this weekend, the Vols would tie Florida’s 1994 record for best start in SEC play (10-0). Two wins would break the record.

