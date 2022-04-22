WATCH: 2023 Tennessee Baseball Commitment Daniel Parris Talks Vols, Vitello and More

Since November of 2020, Daniel Parris has been committed to Tennessee baseball.

Now a junior at Knoxville Catholic, the East Tennessee product chose the Vols because of the same reason many others have: Tony Vitello’s temperament.

But Parris has also faced some adversity, coming from a torn labrum that sidelined him last season.

After a win over Lakeway Christian on Thursday night, Parris took time to discuss his return from injury, the culture Vitello has created, his relationship with fellow 2023 commitment Dylan Loy and even the importance of attracting local talent to Rocky Top.

All of that can be seen in the video above.