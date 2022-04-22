Skip to main content

WATCH: 2023 Tennessee Baseball Commitment Daniel Parris Talks Vols, Vitello and More

Since November of 2020, Daniel Parris has been committed to Tennessee baseball.

Now a junior at Knoxville Catholic, the East Tennessee product chose the Vols because of the same reason many others have: Tony Vitello’s temperament.

But Parris has also faced some adversity, coming from a torn labrum that sidelined him last season.

After a win over Lakeway Christian on Thursday night, Parris took time to discuss his return from injury, the culture Vitello has created, his relationship with fellow 2023 commitment Dylan Loy and even the importance of attracting local talent to Rocky Top.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

All of that can be seen in the video above.

James-Robinson-1024x666
Football

Vols OL Robinson Enters Transfer Portal

By Matt Ray48 minutes ago
IMG_6996
Baseball

Just In: Vols Land Star OF from Top Community College Program

By Jack Foster22 hours ago
F2E2C9AC-EB06-4BD3-AC93-8CC40E38707B
Baseball

Watch: Tony Vitello Talks Suspension, Saturday Situation, Looking Ahead to Florida and More

By Jack FosterApr 21, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-20 at 12.05.15 PM
Football

Watch: Tennessee Football Smacks Dingers in Anderson Training Center

By Jack FosterApr 20, 2022
USATSI_17958112_168390308_lowres
Football

Tennessee Lands in Way-Too-Early Top 25 Rankings

By Jack FosterApr 20, 2022
IMG_6977
Baseball

Watch: Jorel Ortega Talks Being the SEC Player of the Week, Team's Confidence

By Riley HaltomApr 19, 2022
54377A19-472E-42D3-885A-545CACE3018C
Baseball

Jorel Ortega Delivers Another Great Outing as Vols Down Bellarmine 9-3 in Midweek Battle

By Jack FosterApr 19, 2022
FB4C8D02-A4F1-4650-8939-5BA7E54FE3B3
Baseball

Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Bellarmine

By Jack FosterApr 19, 2022