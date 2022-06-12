Watch: Evan Russell Makes Little Kid's Day After Emotional Loss

Tennessee baseball super-senior catcher Evan Russell played his last game in a Tennessee Volunteer uniform on Sunday, as the Vols lost 7-3 to Notre Dame in the final of the NCAA Super Regional.

But that didn't stop Evan Russell from taking the time to make a little kid's day.

After the game, Russell and a little kid went to home plate in Lindsey Nelson Stadium, where the Lexginton, Tennessee, native tossed pitches to the kid who swung at them. Later on, the kid ran the bases and embraced with Russell for a hug.

Russell has been a clear fan favorite on the Tennessee Baseball roster during his time at UT, especially in the past two seasons.

Although Russell's time as a BaseVol is over, his impact on the program and fanbase will not soon be forgotten.