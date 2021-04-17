FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Watch: John Fulkerson Throws Out First Pitch in Game Two of Vanderbilt Series

Author:
Publish date:

Yesterday, John Fulkerson announced his return to Rocky Top for a sixth season. The beloved Volunteer made a heartfelt announcement regarding his return, and today, he was out to throw out the ceremonial first pitch for Tennessee’s second game against Vanderbilt. 

“Imagine if I could go back in time and talk with and talk with that young version of myself back in Kingsport,” Fulkerson said in his announcement. “Would he believe the things he grew up to experience? What would he think of these last few years? What would he think of the last time I walked off the court in Nashville? What would he think if I told him I had the chance to do it all one more time? To walk off the court on my own terms. I think I know what he would want me to do. And I’m not about to let him down.”

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways, acknowledge him and we will make straight your path. My path still points to Rocky Top. This opportunity is too special to walk away from. Vol Nation, I’m back.”

