WATCH: Josh Heupel Throws First Pitch Before Tennessee-Missouri Game Two

Tennessee had a special visitor for Saturday night’s pregame first pitch, and he only had to walk across the street to make the throw.

After coaching the Vols’ football team in their final spring scrimmage Saturday afternoon, Josh Heupel made a smooth toss to Kirby Connell — who promptly took a three-step drop before shaking hands with UT’s second-year football coach.

It is the second straight year that he has participated in the ceremonial toss, as he threw the first pitch before Tennessee’s Friday night game against Vanderbilt last year.

The video from this season can be seen below:

Tennessee is seeking a series win over the Tigers — a Saturday victory would tie the Vols for the best start in conference history.

