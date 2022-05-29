WATCH: No. 1 Tennessee Celebrates First SEC Tournament Title in 27 Years
HOOVER, Ala. — It wasn’t a dog pile so much as a dance party, with a little motivation thrown in for good measure.
When Tennessee recorded the final out of its 2022 SEC Tournament championship — the first such title since 1995 — the Vols and their fans went bonkers.
During the melee, Evan Russell took time to remind his teammates that they still have a “long way to go” for their ultimate goal — a national title.
But first, the Vols are savoring this one.
You can, too, from the final out until Rocky Top, by watching the video at the top.