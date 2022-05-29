WATCH: Tennessee Releases Epic SEC Championship Hype Video

HOOVER, Ala. — This afternoon, the top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers will meet the Florida Gators with an SEC Tournament championship on the line.

The Vols are making their second-straight appearance in the title game after losing to Arkansas on Sunday last season.

This time around, Tennessee is rolling in atop the college baseball world after clinching the conference’s regular-season title — UT’s first since 1995.

Now, having beaten Vanderbilt, LSU and Kentucky in Hoover, Tennessee will look to double down with the program’s first SEC Tournament title since the same season.

Before the Vols face Florida, UT released an epic hype video detailing the path that Tennessee has traversed to reach this point in the tourney.

Get ready to run through a brick wall, as the video can be seen below:

The Vols and Gators will square off at 2 p.m. CT, 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2 with history on the line.