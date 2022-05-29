Skip to main content

WATCH: Tennessee Releases Epic SEC Championship Hype Video

HOOVER, Ala. — This afternoon, the top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers will meet the Florida Gators with an SEC Tournament championship on the line.

The Vols are making their second-straight appearance in the title game after losing to Arkansas on Sunday last season.

This time around, Tennessee is rolling in atop the college baseball world after clinching the conference’s regular-season title — UT’s first since 1995.

Now, having beaten Vanderbilt, LSU and Kentucky in Hoover, Tennessee will look to double down with the program’s first SEC Tournament title since the same season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Before the Vols face Florida, UT released an epic hype video detailing the path that Tennessee has traversed to reach this point in the tourney.

Get ready to run through a brick wall, as the video can be seen below:

The Vols and Gators will square off at 2 p.m. CT, 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2 with history on the line.

F5697A13-7ECD-4AEB-AEDC-D50B4D150156
Baseball

Last Minute Call For Beam-Burns Combo Works Wonders in Vols Semifinals Win Over Kentucky

By Jack Foster1 hour ago
F81A886A-A71A-4111-B30B-E131C924493B
Recruiting

Vols 'High' On List for Elite Offensive Tackle Lucas Simmons Coming Out of Official Visit

By Matt Ray2 hours ago
2B7F0C8F-93C9-4F24-8C7C-4F2374106C94
Baseball

The Construction Crew: How, Why Fans of Rival Teams Went ‘All Out’ For Tennessee on Saturday

By Jake Nichols3 hours ago
240F4E7A-5F65-4504-BF86-7126BD3938AB
Baseball

Vols Offense Catches Fire Late, Chase Burns Deals in Relief as Tennessee Advances to SEC Tournament Championship

By Jack Foster10 hours ago
BCF81582-FC45-4753-9458-26B134B822B9
Recruiting

Latest Visit With Vols 'Feels Like Home' For Cornerback Rickey Gibson

By Matt Ray14 hours ago
57D6CA6F-F25B-4485-A18A-70B042764FED
Recruiting

Top Vols Safety Target John Slaughter Closing In On Decision, Talks Weekend Visit to Rocky Top

By Matt Ray15 hours ago
83AF8D62-1F7B-4E37-9D85-5CD25813476A
Baseball

Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Kentucky SEC Tournament Semifinals Matchup

By Jack Foster16 hours ago
F1AB329C-8992-4D32-BB01-34D0D8200510
Recruiting

Highly Touted Defensive End Keldric Faulk Discusses 'Rocky Top Palooza' Visit

By Matt Ray17 hours ago