Watch: Tennessee Unveils Story Behind ‘Daddy Hat’ Home Run Celebration

The Tennessee Volunteers unveil the story of the “Daddy Hat” home run celebration

Tennessee is set to square off against Virginia in the 3rd game of the College World Series today at 2 p.m. est.

The game marks the first time Tennessee has played in Omaha since 2005, but Tony Vitello’s Vols play with an immense amount of confidence, routinely displaying that no moment is too big for them.

Embracing the “Villain” role, Tennessee’s wave of confidence has not gone unnoticed, nor has their unique “Daddy Hat” home run celebration.

Today, prior to the game, the NCAA Baseball Twitter account released a short video with Vitello and several players commenting on its origins.

The Volunteers will look to survive the four team, double-elimination bracket play and advance to the best-of-three series to win the College World Series.

Ace Chad Dallas will be on the mound today against Virginia.