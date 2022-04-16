Skip to main content

WATCH: Tony Vitello Gets Tossed, Bumps Umpire During Tennessee-Alabama Game 2

During the second matchup of the weekend between Tennessee and Alabama, Vols pitching coach Frank Anderson was ejected after disputing a call.

Tony Vitello was also tossed later, the events of which you can see below.

We’ll find out later how much of a penalty this ends up being for Anderson and UT’s head coach.

Notably, the umpire who tossed both was Jeffrey Macias, who ejected Ross Kivett during the College World Series last June.

The Vols currently lead 2-0.

