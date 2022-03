KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello met with the local media on Thursday morning to preview Tennessee's first road SEC weekend series against No. 1 (D1Baseball.com) Ole Miss.

Vitello also updated the status of Blade Tidwell and Seth Halvorsen and touched his guys are ready to be 'thrown into the fire' that is the environment in Oxford.

Vitello's entire Thursday availability is above.