Watch: Top-Ranked Tennessee Preps for Regional Matchup Against Alabama State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — This weekend, top-ranked Tennessee rolls into the Knoxville Regional fresh off its first SEC Tournament title since 1995.

This marks the Vols’ second consecutive year to host a Regional, as Tennessee is the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.

With Tony Vitello’s club pitted against Alabama State on Friday afternoon, the Vols hit Robert M. Lindsay Field for a quick tune-up on Thursday morning.

UT went through fielding drills and batting practice, as well as bunting work and some light stretching.

Each batter was granted approximately three hacks for BP before moving on to bunting, and Blake Burke did some solo fielding work at first base during fielding drills.

Players appeared loose throughout, making jokes and talking between drills.

You can watch full practice highlights in the video above.

The Vols will hold a brief press conference this afternoon, and they will take on the 4-seed Hornets on Friday at 6 p.m. ET.

Georgia Tech and Campbell will face off at noon on Friday, with the winner set to face the winner of Tennessee-Alabama State on Saturday.

