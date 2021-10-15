    • October 15, 2021
    Tennessee Unveils Uniform Combo For Ole Miss

    Author:

    After donning all black on Saturday against South Carolina, Tennessee will wear orange on orange for Saturday’s night clash with the No.13 Ole Miss Rebels.

    This will be the second time this season that the Vols have worn Orange on Orange, with the first against Pitt to honor Johnny Majors.

    Tennessee will also checker Neyland on Saturday, and the Vols will be expecting a rabi atmosphere from its fans for the game.

    "The environment, what our kids have done on the field, the work that they’ve put in, it’s awesome that our fan base has recognized that," Heupel said on Thursday afternoon. "Excited about what our players are doing inside of our program. They’ve built this opportunity. It’s about our preparation and being ready to go play. Can’t wait to see Vol Walk, to see the stadium checkerboarded out. After the ball game last week, when we started talking about this one, talked about, it needs to be a home-field advantage. Obviously, Saturday night should be that way. Can’t wait to experience it with our crowd. Looking forward to it.”

    The game is set to kickoff at 7:30 pm ET on the SEC Network.

