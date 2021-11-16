Publish date:
Watch: Tennessee Defensive Coordinator Talks to Media Ahead of South Alabama
Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks met with the media during Tuesday's press conference to discuss his unit's performance, the Broyles Award, South Alabama and more.
On Tuesday, Vols' defensive coordinator Tim Banks met with the media to touch on how the Tennessee defense has progressed, areas of improvement, finishing the year strong, becoming a nominee for the Broyles Award and more.
Banks' full Tuesday availability is above.