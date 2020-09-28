11 Tennessee Freshmen See Time For Vols During S.C. Game, Show Plenty of Promise

Jeremy Pruitt consistently says that he is going to play whoever gives his team the best opportunity to win, and he sticks by his word to a tee. Fall camp has been strange, to say the least, which has caused Tennessee's 2020 freshman class to miss significant reps. However, that did not keep them off the field for Saturday night's season opener.

11 members of Tennessee's freshman class played during the Volunteers 31-27 victory over South Carolina on Saturday night, with several of them playing key minutes.

The Tennessee freshmen to log a snap on Saturday night included: Key Lawrence, Omari Thomas, Jalin Hyatt, Jimmy Holiday, Jimmy Calloway, Tyler Baron, Morven Joseph, Doneiko Slaughter, Will Albright, Cooper Mays, and Javontez Spraggins.

Doneiko Slaughter was the only true freshman to crack the starting lineup after Shawn Shamburger (undisclosed) was unable to make the trip to Columbia. Slaughter struggled in coverage with shift slot receiver Shi Smith, but he flashed his ability at times. Slaughter finished the contest with three total tackles and a sack.

Tyler Baron did not get the start, but he was a key answer on the edge for the Vols. Baron had two tackles for loss in his first collegiate start, and he showed his ability to make tackles in the box and hold his on in space.

Omari Thomas was the top-rated defensive lineman to sign with the Vols in 2020, and he quickly saw the field on Saturday night. Tennessee's defensive line did not stuff the stat sheet with tackles, as Thomas tied with Elijah Simmons (1) for most tackles in the position group.

Javontez Spraggins has been one of the major talking points of fall camp, and he did not disappoint on Saturday night. Spraggins rotated in at right guard throughout the game, and he was efficient for the Vols. Spraggins showed off his athleticism and ability to make a push in the run game for the Vols.

Jimmy Holiday was the final freshman to make a crucial play for the Vols, as he recovered a rolling punt that hit off of Jammie Robinson's leg in the waning minutes of the game to seal the victory for the Vols.

Tennessee opens us as a 13-point favorite over Missouri for Saturday's contest, and it seems likely that Tennessee's freshmen will continue to see increased playing time as the Vols prepare for a tough three-game stretch, including Georgia, Kentucky, and Alabama.