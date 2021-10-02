Bold Predictions for Tennessee-Mizzou

The Vols and Tigers will clash today in a must-win SEC matchup.

How will Tiyon Evans and Jabari Small fare against Missouri’s defense? Will Hendon Hooker be at full health in Columbia? Can UT’s defense handle an electric combo in Connor Bazelak and Tyler Badie?

All of our bold predictions are listed below.

Matt

Tennessee has five sacks this afternoon. Tyler Baron and Byron Young are going to need some assistance for this to happen, and once again, creating a pass rush is going to be key. Bazelak is a confident quarterback and will move the pocket well, but I think the Vols could get home early and often. Tim Banks drew up some exotic pressures that nearly got home against Florida last weekend, and today, I believe they will.

Jake

I have two bold predictions for today. The primary one is that Tiyon Evans and Jabari Small will combine for over 300 yards rushing, at least. Both backs seemed easygoing and confident earlier this week, and they’ll be facing a Missouri rush defense that’s one of the nation’s worst. Look for Tennessee to establish the ground game early and for the Vols’ two primary back to “have some fun,” as Evans said (with a smile/smirk on his face).

My second bold prediction is that Tennessee’s defense will have at least two turnovers, with at least one via an interception. Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak has tossed three picks so far this season (two against Boston College), and I look for the Vols to generate at least one more given the way this secondary established its presence in the first half of last week’s Florida game.

Granted, UT also came away with a fumble recovery at Florida after a strip by Alontae Taylor, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see Tennessee try that tactic given how well the “one person hold, another rip” formula worked against the Gators. Either way, though, the Vols will come away with two essential turnovers in CoMo.

Dale

Jake somewhat stole half of my prediction, so I will up the odds a bit. Tiyon goes for 150 yards or more on the ground, while adding another 50 through the air, and at least two scores.

Evans has had this game marked on his schedule for months. The Tigers recruited him hard, and there is a mutual respect there, but he wants to remind them what they missed out on. Look for the rising running back to put on a show today.

Jack

Dale and Jake have each gone with the theme that the running backs are going to have overwhelming success against the poor Mizzou rush defense, which is very reasonable. However, I am going to approach this at a different angle.

My bold prediction is that a Tennessee quarterback will rush for 100 yards. It has not been done yet this season, and I would feel more confident in this prediction if Hendon Hooker was playing all 60 minutes. But Joe Milton can run, too. The running backs will have success, but I expect to see a big day on the ground from the quarterback, Hendon Hooker especially.