Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

2022 Local Target Kendall Jackson Includes Tennessee in Final Choices

For years, Tennessee has struggled to reel in Knoxville-area products — at least for football.

That luck may be starting to change, however.

On Saturday, 2022 Oak Ridge running back Kendall Jackson announced a Top 3 that includes Kentucky, Tennessee and Memphis.

The Vols have remained a factor for Jackson, who was first recruiting during the Jeremy Pruitt era but has evidently remained impressed by what Josh Heupel has done.

Read More

Jackson’s consideration of Tennessee also comes despite the fact that he comes from a school whose most high-profile product, Tee Higgins, made the jump to Clemson before starring for the Cincinnati Bengals.

In an interview with Volunteer Country on SI, Jackson — a junior at the time — mentioned how Higgins has helped him navigate the recruitment process.

He spoke highly of Clemson during that clip, but has since whittled his choices to the three choices mentioned above.

Currently, the Vols only have two running backs in this class — Justin Williams and Dylan Sampson — so a commitment from Jackson would be a nice boost, especially from a local angle.

EC1AB7EC-6F28-4EFA-A3B3-DCFD228668AB
Football

2022 Local Target Kendall Jackson Includes Tennessee in Final Choices

17 seconds ago
681279B3-C58D-49E9-8F12-972EA221FC90
Football

Vols DB Target Miguel Mitchell Focused on Two Schools, Talks Recruitment Plans and More

29 minutes ago
verse
Football

Just In: Top Vols Transfer Target Announces College Decision

17 hours ago
Tyler Baron
Football

Just In: Vols DE Withdraws Name From Transfer Portal

20 hours ago
Chas Nimrod
Recruiting

Signee Breakdown: WR Chas Nimrod

Jan 7, 2022
774790fc-0816-445a-8587-6c993e92e48f-LadyVols1001_0487.jpg
Women's Basketball

Everything Kellie Harper Said Following Home Win Over Aggies

Jan 6, 2022
FIdj7XbX0AIu-il
Women's Basketball

Game Notes: Lady Vols Rebound After Cold Start to Down the Aggies 73-45

Jan 6, 2022
r624911_1296x729_16-9
Women's Basketball

Watch: Kellie Harper Talks Positives After Big SEC Win Over Texas A&M

Jan 6, 2022