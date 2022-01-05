2022 Tennessee PWO Connor Meadows Details Commitment to Vols

TRENTON, Tenn. -- It was a lie. It had to be. Right?

Those were the words that ran through Connor Meadows' mind in December 2021, as the 2022 offensive tackle from Peabody High School fielded a call on his friend's phone before he left to play in the East-West All-Star Game.

But this was no joke, Meadows heard from Golden Tide baseball coach Jake Ramsey. A coach from Tennessee was, in fact, waiting to see him.

Sure enough, Meadows opened Ramsey's office door to find Vols special teams coach Mike Ekeler, who extended a preferred walk-on offer to the 6-foot-4, 295-pound senior from Trenton.

After Ekeler went through the explanation, Meadows remained stunned.

And that night, as Meadows went to sleep, only one thought remained in his head: "Wow, I'm about to go play SEC football."

On Wednesday afternoon, Meadows made the news official by announcing his commitment to Ekeler, Glen Elarbee and Josh Heupel's Tennessee program.

He is Tennessee's 23rd commitment for the class, joining the 20 announced in the Early Signing Period and two transfers, Navy Shuler (Appalachian State) and Gerald Mincey (Florida).

After his announcement, Meadows took time to break down his decision with Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated.

The full conversation can be seen below:

VC on SI: Can you go into your decommitment from Martin since you had previously been committed there since September?

CM: I have nothing against UT Martin. Coach Matt Jones is a great man and was very respectful when I called and informed him of my decision. At the end of the day, I had to do what’s best for me, and give myself the best chance to improve myself not only as a player, but also as a man.

VC: How excited are you as an in-state guy to be part of this program, and what all attracted you to commit to UT?

CM: I feel like I can bring some of that unique West Tennessee toughness and culture that I experienced at Peabody. I love the state of Tennessee, and I would love nothing more than to help them get back on top of college football!

VC: What has Glen Elarbee told you he likes about you that led to your PWO status, and how does he see you fitting into UT’s offensive line?

CM: I haven’t spoke much to Coach Elarbee, but at the Tennessee camp I attended this summer, he said that I was bigger in person than what he had seen on film, and that I was very athletic.

VC: You come from a school with a rich championship history at Peabody. How has that success and what you’ve learned from coach Jacobs helped prepare you for the next level?

I can’t say enough about the job that Coach Jacobs and the entirety of the coaching staff have done to establish a culture that will live on in Trenton, Tennessee forever. He constantly stresses to get better every day to every single player and coach in the fieldhouse, including himself. He has helped me transform into the man I am today.

VC: In West Tennessee, there’s been a recent upswing in high-level talent that I think people have been missing out on for a while.

Given that you’ve played against Ty Simpson and have guys like Khalik Ganaway on your team, what’s it been like to be part of a new generation of west TN guys who are going DI?

When I was young, I was always told that I couldn’t make it because I was in little old Trenton, Tennessee - a small town much like most of West Tennessee. I guess I just never payed any attention to the excuses that some people gave me and just worked. I hope this generation has gave the young West Tennessee generation hope and belief that they can make it big!