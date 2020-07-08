Four Vols Make Sports Illustrated All-SEC Team

Four members of the University of Tennessee’s Football Program have made the Sports Illustrated Publisher’s All-SEC Team — the Vols who were included in the list of elite talents were offensive guard Trey Smith, offensive tackle Cade Mays, linebacker Henry To’o To’o, and kicker Brent Cimaglia. They are joined by some of the top players the SEC has to offer for the 2020-21 College Football season, including LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase, Florida’s Kyle Pitts, Georgia’s Richard LeCounte, and Alabama’s elite trio: Alex Leatherwood, Dylan Mosley, and Patrick Surtain III.

Arguably, Tennessee’s best player of the group is Trey Smith, the former No. 1 player in the country who chose to attend Tennessee over virtually every other program in the country. The former 5-star recruit surprised many when he announced that he would return to Knoxville for his senior season instead of entering NFL waters, and he is now viewed as one of the top targets for the 2021 NFL Draft this spring. Smith is able to do it all at the guard position; aggressively asserting his dominance against all competition, regardless the level.

However, it is easy to forget that just a few months before his Junior season it was viewed as unlikely that he would ever play football again. The Tennessee native had recurring blood clots that congregated in his respiratory system — a dangerous, deadly condition that threatened Smith’s life. Despite the improbable odds, he was determined to return to the football field, and after a slow steady recovery he was able to do that — having one of the best seasons of any offensive linemen at the collegiate ranks.

The other lineman included in Sports Illustrated’s list is Cade Mays — a Tennessee legacy player who decided to transfer back to Knoxville after originally choosing to attend Georgia two years ago. Mays will be joined by his little brother, Cooper, on Rocky Top and the offensive linemen duo will play together for the first time in 2 years this season.

Mays is a former 5-star recruit who was a longtime commit to Tennessee at one time during his original high school recruitment. Joining Trey Smith, Darnell Wright, Wanya Morris, and others on the offensive line, he will be a difference maker for the Volunteers if he can get his immediate eligibility waiver from the NCAA.

As for Henry To’o To’o, he will be entering his 2nd season at the University of Tennessee after an incredibly freshman year. He started in 12 and played in all 13 of the Vols’ games last year, as a result he has already adjusted to the SEC waters for the most part, but he will still need time to shift into more of a leadership role after the departures of Daniel Bituli, Nigel Warrior, and Darrell Taylor to the NFL. To’o To’o is also views as one of the best linebackers the SEC has to offer, the only question about his sophomore season is just how big of a step he will take forward.

Brent Cimaglia, the final Volunteer on the list, is viewed as one of the best kickers in the entire country. While he was elite last season, he was overshadowed in the SEC by Georgia’s Rodrigo Blakenship and a deep year for the conference at the position. This year that won’t be the case, as he he could find himself in contention for some national awards at the end of the season.

Cimaglia is a rising senior, and has a lot on the table this season. If the kicker can have a decent season, he’ll be able to forfill his dream of getting into the NFL — or even being snagged by a team with a late draft pick in the spring.