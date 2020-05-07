Where the Vols Stand with Their Remaining Five-Star Targets

Tennessee is red hot on the recruiting trail, and the Vols hope they do not see that momentum slow anytime soon. Tennessee added two five-star prospects in a week's time in Dylan Brooks and Terrence Lewis, but the Vols are still heavily in the mix for several other five-star prospects.

Amarius Mims

Mims is likely the top target on the board for multiple teams in 2021, and Tennessee is no different. Mims is the best offensive tackle in the country, and he has the makings of being a cornerstone offensive tackle. Tennessee's recent hot streak has caught Mims' attention, and he recently told VR2 on SI, " I'm very cool with Cody Kamar and Terrence. I’d like to play with them." The intrigue of being able to play early for Will Friend and the possibility of teaming up with his friends has landed Tennessee in the mix for Mims. Tennessee continues to battel Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, and others, but the recent

Smael Mondon

When Brian Niedermeyer is involved, you cannot rule the Vols out. Niedermeyer is on the verge of making a run at recruiter of the year, once again, and Mondon is likely his top remaining target. Mondon is rated as the number two outside linebacker in the country, and he has plenty of schools involved in his recruitment. Earlier this year he told VR2 on SI on the idea of playing for a defensive-minded coach like Jeremy Pruitt, "it is a good appeal because he is a defensive-minded coach, and he is making me a priority on defense, so it would be good to play for him.” Mondon has given no indication of when he could reach a decision, but expect Tennessee to be a factor up until he signs his letter of intent."

Tony Grimes

Grimes is the number one cornerback in the country, and Tennessee has made some form of an impression on him in recent months. Grimes cut his list of schools two times, and Tennessee was never on the shortlist of favorites until the most recent one was released. Grimes included the Vols on this list, and it now appears Derrick Ansley will be able to make the Virginia prospect the number one priority. Ansley's resume speaks for itself, and he has plenty of opportunities to sell to Grimes. Ansley's recruiting prowess has been on full display in recent weeks, so watch Tennessee in this recruitment. For what it is worth, Grimes has long been impressed by Jeremy Pruitt's track record with defensive backs.

Leonard Taylor

This is the one five-star the Vols have battled for but have not seemed to gain as much traction. Taylor has kept his recruitment quiet, but he is certainly a player at a position of need. The defensive tackle from Florida is rated as the 5th overall prospect in the nation, and he is the impact player Tennessee needs in their defensive line class. Right now, it does not appear that Taylor will leave the state of Florida, but the Vols seem to have a punchers chance if he does.

This 2021 class is shaping up to be one of the best to come through Tennessee in quite some time, and if Tennessee can add some of these players mentioned, it will be the most dynamic class in Jeremy Pruitt's Tenure for certain.