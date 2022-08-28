A Look at Betting Lines for Ball State-Tennessee

Tennessee Football will begin their season on Thursday when they kickoff against Ball State at 7 p.m. ET in Neyland Stadium.

There's a lot of hype surrounding Tennessee this season, and with UT being one of only two SEC teams playing Thursday (Missouri), lots of eyes will be on the Big Orange in the season opener.

With that being said, let's see what the betting lines are for Tennessee vs. Ball State on Thursday.

Vegas is high on the Volunteers against the Cardinals, as Caesar's Sports Book is giving Josh Heupel's squad a 33.5-point advantage. The over/under is set at 68.0

The Vols struggled against the spread in 2021, going 4-8. Ball State was 4-9 against the spread.

As for the season for Tennessee, Caesar's has the Vols at a 8.0 over/under win total with the better odds being on the over.

Photo Credit: Calvin Mattheis of the Knoxville News Sentinel