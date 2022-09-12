Skip to main content

A Look at How Tennessee's Freshmen, Transfers Fared Against Pitt

Tennessee came away with a 34-27 overtime victory and the contest was a close one throughout the course of the game. As a result, the Vols' newcomers weren't able to get nearly as many reps as last week. Tennessee was still able to get five freshman into the game as well as all four of the scholarship transfers. Let's take a look at how they performed in week two. 

Bru McCoy

The USC transfer has provided the biggest impact out of the newcomers so far. Despite a lower volume of targets than the rest of the starting receivers, McCoy had four catches for 58 yards along with his first touchdown of the year. As he and Hendon Hooker develop more of a connection, I expect him to continue to improve under this offense.

Gerald Mincey

Mincey earned the start this week after being listed as co-starter alongside Jeremiah Crawford. He was part of a line that gave up three sacks to a solid Pitt defensive line. Nothing in particular stands out, but overall Mincey played well. 

Wesley Walker

The experienced defensive back tallied three tackles and added a sack. Walker seems to be fitting in well in his role as a rotational piece and will look to continue to make plays when needed. Walker had a crucial sack on fourth down to kill a pit drive. His work load seemed to pick up some more from week one as he split time with Tamarion McDonald at the star position. 

Freshman Report 

Tennessee got five freshman in the game: Squirrel White, Jourdan Thomas (1 tackle), James Pearce Jr. (1 tackle), Kalib Perry, and Elijah Herring. Thomas and Pearce both made big hits on kickoff returns, receiving a lot of energy from coaches and teammates alike when they returned to the sideline. 

The Vols will look to get more freshmen work on Saturday night against Akron, as they look to clean mistakes up and fine tune the details before their showdown with Florida. 

