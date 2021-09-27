A Look at Tennessee's Freshmen, Transfers Against Florida

Tennessee suffered a 38-14 loss at the hands of No.11 Florida on Saturday night. The Vols will look to bounce back this weekend in a noon matchup against Missouri, but before they do, we take a look at how the freshmen and incoming transfers fared in the loss to the Gators. There were not near as many newcomers earning participation as last week, but there were still a significant number that saw action.

Newcomers Earning Participation- RB Tiyon Evans, WR Walker Merrill, WR JaVonta Payton, QB Hendon Hooker, PK Chase McGrath, DL Caleb Tremblay, LB William Mohan, LB Byron Young, DB Christian Charles, DB De'Shawn Rucker.

Newcomers That Did Not Participate- OL William Parker, LB Aaron Willis, DB Brandon Turnage, DB Kamal Hadden, OL Jeremiah Crawford, TE Miles Campbell, DL Amari McNeill, TE Trinity Bell, WR Kaemen Marley, RB Jaylen Wright, and TE Julian Nixon

Noticeable Absences

Given the fact that this was a road game and the travel roster was condensed, it does not come as a shock that Tennessee had less newcomer participation this week. None of the newcomers that did not receive playing time came as a major shock, although, Jaylen Wright not getting a touch was uncharacteristic given the way that Tennessee has manufactured different ways to try and get him in space.

QB Play

Josh Heupel maintained that he only wanted to play one quarterback this week, and he was able to do so until late in the game when Hendon Hooker left with an injury. Hooker had a consistent day as the starter going 13-23 for 221 yards and two touchdowns, while adding another 35 yards on the ground.

When Milton came in for relief, he once again struggled to throw the ball. He was 2-8 for 54 yards, and all but one of his misses were uncatchable throws on his part. He is working back from injury, so that should be kept in mind.

RB Play

Tennessee had its 1-2 punch back in the backfield on Saturday night with Jabari Small and Tiyon both a full-go. Evans had a big day for Tennessee and showed his ability as a three-down running back. The former junior college star carried the ball 11 times for 52 yards, while catching three of five targets for 71 yards and a touchdown.

Wide Receivers

Walker Merrill and JaVonta Payton were once again the two newcomers to earn participation for Tennessee at the receiver position. Merrill did not record a stat, but Payton once again paced the way for the position group. He caught two of three targets for 82 yards and a touchdown.

Tight End

No newcomers earned participation for this group this week.

Offensive Line

No newcomers earned participation for this group this week.

Defensive Line

Da'Jon Terry was back with this position group and in the lineup this week. He served in a rotational spot and could see his role expand if Elijah Simmons is limited by the knee injury he sustained on Saturday night. Terry only recorded one tackle during the game.

Caleb Tremblay has been a bright spot for Tennessee so far. The fifth-year defensive lineman had another solid outing during Saturday night's game. Tremblay only recorded two tackle, but his lateral quickness was a key part in how the Vols opted to defend the read option.

Linebackers

After making his debut and leading the team in tackles last week, Byron Young was once again a key contributor. He had three tackles on Saturday night, and he saw an increase in his role as Tyler Baron was banged up for a portion of the game.

William Mohan continues to make the most of his opportunities. He had another special teams stop and is getting plenty of work for Mike Ekeler's unit.

Defensive Back

After getting all of the newcomers work last week, Tennessee only saw the duo of freshmen, Christian Charles and De'Shawn Rucker get work this week. Charles made two tackles and saw an increased role this week. De'Shawn Rucker did not record a stat, but he saw plenty of action on special teams.

Specialists

Chase McGrath's perfect streak at Tennessee ended on Saturday night. He was 2-2 on point after attempts, but he missed a 47-yard field goal at the end of the first half.