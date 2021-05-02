A Look at Trey Smith's Projected Rookie Contract

Originally projected to go in the middle rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft, Trey Smith slid to the sixth round to be picked up by the Kansas City Chiefs. Smith fell over 100 spots below his projected slot coming into the draft, and he has already been deemed as one of the steals of the draft. So, what will Smith's contract look like?

Smith's rookie deal as the 226th overall will be worth $3,610,707, including a guaranteed signing bonus worth a projected $130,707, according to Spotrac. Smith's base contract will be over a four-year span.

The Arrowhead Report believes Smith is one of the best picks the organization has not only made in this year's draft but possibly in Brett Veach's tenure.

"This is one of the best picks Brett Veach made in his tenure. Trey Smith is a tremendous talent at the interior offensive line positions. Veach has continued the offensive line overhaul and added Smith for some strong depth. He's a guy that has worked with offensive line guru Duke Manyweather and boasts a large frame and a powerful playstyle. His talent deserves a higher selection but the biggest issue with Smith is his medicals. If he can stay healthy, Smith will be the Chiefs' right guard of the future and Patrick Mahomes will never have to worry about getting sacked again."

Smith's time at Tennessee was a successful one as he raked in numerous on-and-off-field honors as a Volunteer, including recently being named a Torch Bearer.