Tennessee Volunteers home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

A Look at Trey Smith's Projected Rookie Contract

Author:
Publish date:

Originally projected to go in the middle rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft, Trey Smith slid to the sixth round to be picked up by the Kansas City Chiefs. Smith fell over 100 spots below his projected slot coming into the draft, and he has already been deemed as one of the steals of the draft. So, what will Smith's contract look like?

Smith's rookie deal as the 226th overall will be worth  $3,610,707, including a guaranteed signing bonus worth a projected $130,707, according to Spotrac. Smith's base contract will be over a four-year span.

The Arrowhead Report believes Smith is one of the best picks the organization has not only made in this year's draft but possibly in Brett Veach's tenure.

"This is one of the best picks Brett Veach made in his tenure. Trey Smith is a tremendous talent at the interior offensive line positions. Veach has continued the offensive line overhaul and added Smith for some strong depth. He's a guy that has worked with offensive line guru Duke Manyweather and boasts a large frame and a powerful playstyle. His talent deserves a higher selection but the biggest issue with Smith is his medicals. If he can stay healthy, Smith will be the Chiefs' right guard of the future and Patrick Mahomes will never have to worry about getting sacked again."

Smith's time at Tennessee was a successful one as he raked in numerous on-and-off-field honors as a Volunteer, including recently being named a Torch Bearer.

Trey Smith Offensive line
Football

A Look at Trey Smith's Projected Rookie Contract

4BD50D15-5171-4C35-AB49-2A675AE4FAAF
Football

Just In: Tennessee DB Bryce Thompson Signs Free Agent Deal

Josh Palmer
Football

A Look at Josh Palmer’s Projected Rookie Contract

5B86EC7F-28FE-41F1-B5D3-2F581A07004B
Football

Breaking: Tennessee OL Trey Smith selected in 2021 NFL Draft

20201010_FB_Georgia_AF_011
Football

Breaking: Josh Palmer Selected in 2021 NFL Draft

Tennessee LB Martavius French
Football

Just In: Vols LB Enters Transfer Portal

Isaac-Washington-Vols-1024x715
Football

Breaking: Tennessee DL Isaac Washington Announces Intentions to Enters Transfer Portal

00CF9459-FEA1-4F94-81E3-733CC3BA9BFC
Football

Impact Report: Vols Add Veteran DL With High Upside in Tremblay