Watch: Vols New TE Allen Shows Why Position Could Be Right Fit

Matthew Ray

Jordan Allen came to Tennessee as a four-star edge rusher from City College of San Francisco. Allen was rated as the number two weak-side defensive end in the Junior College ranks in the 2018 class, but he has yet to make that type of impact on the field.

Jeremy Pruitt announced during his first spring press conference before the rest of the practices were canceled that Allen had made the move to tight end. Tennessee did not sign a tight end in the 2020 class, after missing on top targets Darnell Washington and Arik Gilbert.

Pruitt mentioned that Allen was a receiver, tight end coming out of high school, and he was comfortable in the position. While missing this spring is detrimental to everyone, a healthy Jordan took to Twitter to show off some of his ability while working on his craft during the off-time. You can see that video below with the caption, "Hungrier than ever."

At 6'4, 240lbs, Allen carries his frame exceedingly well. He is quick off the line for that size, and he displays nice usage of his hands down the field. While it is just one short clip, Allen looks like he is embracing the change, which is key.  If he can step up as a key contributor for the Vols, it would be a big boost to Tennessee's offense. Pruitt has had major success with moving players to different positions. Jeremy Banks, Alontae Taylor, and Bryce Thompson have all experienced success with their moves.

Allen's caption is fitting, as there is no doubt he feels like he has more to prove. A successful position change would be a great finish for Allen, who has battled through multiple injuries, all while supporting his mother during her fight with cancer.

