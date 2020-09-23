SI.com
Volunteer Country
Pruitt: Versatile freshman Dee Beckwith injured, won’t travel for South Carolina

Jake Nichols

Dee Beckwith has made an immediate impact in practice at Tennessee.

Ty Chandler and Eric Gray have noticed his ability at running back, and Jeremy Pruitt and Jim Chaney have praised Beckwith’s versatility.

“Dee has done a really good job,” Pruitt said shortly after moving him to running back. “In high school, he did some wildcat and some things, so he had an understanding of it. I think he’s done well with it.” 

Still, that versatility will only be at its most valuable when Beckwith can actually take the field. According to Pruitt, that won’t be anytime soon.

On the SEC Coaches’ Teleconference on Wednesday, Pruitt revealed that Beckwith suffered an ankle injury in practice this week and won’t travel with the team to Columbia.

Pruitt didn’t give a timetable on Beckwith’s return, but he did say that the Vols should still get a notable contribution from the freshman this season.

Tennessee will kick off against South Carolina at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday night, and the game can be seen on the SEC Network. 

