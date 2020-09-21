"Big Orange Hotline" Set to Make 2020 Debut Tonight

SEC football returns to your television this weekend, which means Tennessee football also returns. Today will be an action-packed day for Tennessee fans everywhere as Jeremy Pruitt will have a noon eastern press conference, and the "Big Orange Hotline" makes its 2020 debut tonight at 8 p.m ET.

The show will come live from local Knoxville restaurant Dead End BBQ. The show will be hosted by the current voice of the Vols, Bob Kesling.

The University's press release states:The Vol Network's Bob Kesling hosts the show and will be joined each week by former Vol quarterbacks Pat Ryan and Jeff Francis. Numerous special guests and former Vols will join the show again this season.

Entering its 11th season, "Big Orange Hotline" is a weekly, one-hour, prime time Tennessee football review and preview show presented and hosted since its beginning at Dead End BBQ. In addition to interviews, calls and discussion, Monday's opening show will also feature a scouting report on Tennessee's season-opening opponent, South Carolina.

Dead End BBQ and the Vol Network are adhering to the local health, safety and social distancing guidelines outlined in the state of Tennessee's "Tennessee Pledge" plan.

Fans can call in and ask questions by dialing 1-800-688-8657 (VOLS) or Tweet questions to @VolNetwork, #AskVolNetwork. Fans are encouraged to check their local listings for the close to 20 Vol Network affiliates in the state that carry "Big Orange Hotline." The show can also be heard online at utsports.com and on the UT Athletics app.

Tennessee will kickoff their 2020 season against South Carolina at 7:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.