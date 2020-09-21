SI.com
Volunteer Country
HomeVR2FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseball
Search

"Big Orange Hotline" Set to Make 2020 Debut Tonight

Matthew Ray

SEC football returns to your television this weekend, which means Tennessee football also returns. Today will be an action-packed day for Tennessee fans everywhere as Jeremy Pruitt will have a noon eastern press conference, and the "Big Orange Hotline" makes its 2020 debut tonight at 8 p.m ET. 

The show will come live from local Knoxville restaurant Dead End BBQ. The show will be hosted by the current voice of the Vols, Bob Kesling. 

The University's press release states:The Vol Network's Bob Kesling hosts the show and will be joined each week by former Vol quarterbacks Pat Ryan and Jeff Francis. Numerous special guests and former Vols will join the show again this season.

Entering its 11th season, "Big Orange Hotline" is a weekly, one-hour, prime time Tennessee football review and preview show presented and hosted since its beginning at Dead End BBQ. In addition to interviews, calls and discussion, Monday's opening show will also feature a scouting report on Tennessee's season-opening opponent, South Carolina.

Dead End BBQ and the Vol Network are adhering to the local health, safety and social distancing guidelines outlined in the state of Tennessee's "Tennessee Pledge" plan.

Fans can call in and ask questions by dialing 1-800-688-8657 (VOLS) or Tweet questions to @VolNetwork, #AskVolNetwork. Fans are encouraged to check their local listings for the close to 20 Vol Network affiliates in the state that carry "Big Orange Hotline." The show can also be heard online at utsports.com and on the UT Athletics app.  

Tennessee will kickoff their 2020 season against South Carolina at 7:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network. 

THANKS FOR READING VOLUNTEER COUNTRY
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tennessee Vols Football and Recruiting Chat

Matthew Ray

Watch: Former Vol Jakob Johnson Scores First Career TD

https://twitter.com/benmckee14/status/1307873303554596866?s=21

Matthew Ray

Note on Long-Time WR Commit Jordan Mosley

https://twitter.com/Jmosley_7/status/1307748958173687811?s=20

Matthew Ray

Watch: Inside a Day in the Life of Henry To'o To'o

Vol Access presents A Day in the Life of Tennessee Linebacker Henry To'o To'o

Matthew Ray

Trey Smith: Jahmir Johnson Brings "Intensity & Violence" to Vols OL

Tennessee Volunteers Offensive Lineman Jahmir Johnson is bringing a new level of physicality according to Trey Smith

Matthew Ray

Watch: A Behind the Scenes Look at Tennessee's Outside Linebackers with Shelton Felton

Watch: A Behind the Scenes Look at Tennessee's Outside Linebackers with Shelton Felton

Matthew Ray

Just In: Top JuCo RB Evans De-Commits From Tennessee

Just In: Top JuCo RB Evans De-Commits From Tennessee

Matthew Ray

by

Netgazer79

Watch: A Behind The Scenes Look at Tennessee's DL with Jimmy Brumbaugh

Watch: A Behind The Scenes Look at Tennessee's DL with Jimmy Brumbaugh

Matthew Ray

Friday Night Files: Dallan Hayden Continues Monstrous Junior Season, Talks Recruitment

Christian Brothers running back and 2022 Tennessee legacy prospect Dallan Hayden had another huge game against Pope John Paul II.

Brandon Martin

Brian Niedermeyer Talks Adjustments to Recruiting During COVID-19, What He Has Seen From New Coaches

Brian Niedermeyer Talks Adjustments to Recruiting During COVID-19, What He Has Seen From New Coaches

Matthew Ray