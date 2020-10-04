Biggest Takeaways From Tennessee's 35-12 Victory Over Missouri

Tennessee cruised to a 35-12 victory over Missouri on Saturday. They have now turned their attention to a matchup with Georgia. Following the victory, I have spent time re-watching the game, and I am going to share my takeaways.

Guarantano Shows Continued Improvement

Jarrett Guarantano played one of his more complete performances yet. He was once again crisp with the football, made minimal mental mistakes, and showed his ability to extend plays at times. Guarantano will face his toughest test of the season in a stout Georgia defense that prays on mental mistakes. Guarantano's continued improvement is key for the Vols, as they continue to show that they have turned the corner. Tennessee was able to pound the ball on the ground during Saturday's contest, but a large part of that was due to Guarantano's ability to stretch the field vertically and pose a threat to Missouri. That has not always been the case for him.

The Offensive Line Thrived

I should not have to go too in-depth with this one. Tennessee's offensive line was dominant on Saturday. Cade Mays was impressive in his first outing, while Wanya Morris and Trey Smith did not disappoint. Morris had one of his best games as a Vol, and he will look to build on that against Georgia's edge rushers. If I had to pick an MVP out of the grouping, I would lean towards Mays, but Morris was very efficient, especially on a couple of Eric Gray's scores. The Vols will have to rely on this unit in the coming weeks, as they will face a tough stretch.

The Defensive Line Continues to be a Concern

Tennessee's defensive line continues to be an issue of concern. The Vols have yet to be able to get a consistent push, and they are working numerous rotations. Nobody on the defensive line flashed today, which is a concern. Elijah Simmons has played a ton in the middle of Tennessee's defense, but he got rolled up late, and it is unclear the extent of his injury. Georgia is going to attempt to get downhill often on the Vols, and they cannot allow the Bulldogs to get rolling, or it will be a long contest.

Freshmen Made an Impact

Jabari Small started his career with a burst up the middle, and he could have got more yards if he had cut back, but the true freshman decided to pound a Missouri defender. He had a productive first outing. Jalin Hyatt was used as more of a decoy against South Carolina, but the Vols allowed him to flash his speed and ability on Saturday. Hyatt's first catch was good for 36 yards. He can work all levels of the field, and he flashed his vertical progression on Saturday. Omari Thomas also saw a few opportunities on the defensive line.

The Defense Continues to Bend But Not Break

Tennessee's defense still struggled at times, but even when Missouri threatened, Tennessee was able to make the Tigers earn every point that came their way. For the last few years, that has not been said often. The defense certainly appears more opportunistic, and when you're ready to right them off, they make a play like Theo Jackson did today with the long interception return.

The Mentality is Where It Needs to Be

This was not so much of an on-field observation. However, Tennessee cruised to a 35-12 victory, and its players showed up to the press conference talking about the need for improvement. It is almost as if they have embodied Jeremy Pruitt's persona. In my opinion, this is as important as the on-field progression. For example, Jarrett Guarantano has faced staunch and admittedly, at times, deserved criticism over the course of his career. He is having his best start to a season so far, but he came to the press conference as his own biggest critic.