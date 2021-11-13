Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Bold Predictions: Tennessee-Georgia

    The Volunteer Country staff goes BOLD with the predictions below.
    Author:
    , and

    Tennessee and Georgia are set to kickoff at 3:30 pm ET on CBS in a matchup that will pit one of the nation's most explosive offenses against the nation's top defenses. Ahead of the contest, the Volunteer Country-Sports Illustrated staff shares their bold predictions.

    Matt

    This game brings a lot of intrigue from a statistical standpoint with a high-powered  Tennessee offense going against the nation's top defense. I have gone back and forth on what I would take in this one, and it has been tough. I think everyone expects Tennessee to score the most points anyone has scored on Georgia this season, and I think everyone expects the Bulldogs to still have defensive success down the stretch, all of which I agree with. But I am not betting on Tennessee's offense or Georgia's defense in this one, instead, I am taking the Vols defense.

    Tennessee has a savvy group of veteran defenders in the secondary, and I think for Tennessee to have success, they have to get Stetson Bennett out of rhythm early, similar to how Florida was able to have some success early against him. I think Tim Banks will take advantage of the lack of depth Georgia has at receiver and his group of experienced defensive backs to create pressures and try to force an early takeaway. Give me Tennessee to win the turnover battle tomorrow in Knoxville.

    Jack

    Read More

    Boy was I wrong last week, but Georgia's defense makes it easy on me this week, as there is no way I am predicting a strong day for the Vols on the ground. I am still looking at the Vols offense for part of my prediction, though. 

    Georgia is averaging just over three sacks per game, but the Bulldogs will only get one against the Vols on Saturday, as Jerome Carvin and the Mays brothers step up against the No. 1 team.

    On the other side, Georgia's offensive line has only allowed five sacks all season. An incredible stat. I see the Tennessee defense getting to Stetson Bennett twice today, meaning Tennessee will out-sack Georgia's vaunted defense in Week 11. 

    Jake

    Like Matt, I’m not going with the Vols’ offense or Georgia’s defense for my bold prediction. But I’m not going with the Dawgs’ offense or UT’s defense, either.

    What do I mean by this? Well, I’m banking on Mike Ekeler’s unit — special teams — to make a big play today. I’m calling a Velus Jones punt return to the house to help fuel the Vols’ hope in the first half. Jones has been dynamic this season, but we haven’t seen him change many games from his special teams role. I think that changes today, and that it puts Georgia on its heels — at least through the first 30 minutes.

    USATSI_17107998_168390308_lowres
    Football

    Watch: Josh Heupel Talks Opportunity, Exciting Brand of Football on SEC Nation

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17112151_168390308_lowres
    Football

    Staff Predictions: Tennessee-Georgia

    10 minutes ago
    USATSI_17109913_168390308_lowres
    Football

    Bold Predictions: Tennessee-Georgia

    10 minutes ago
    facilities_neyland_arial
    Football

    A Look at the Last Time Tennessee Beat a No. 1 Ranked Team

    2 hours ago
    FDjzTJFWYAE85C6
    Football

    Watch: Tennessee Releases Hype Video Ahead of Georgia

    13 hours ago
    Neyland Stadium
    Football

    How to Watch, Listen: Tennessee-Georgia

    18 hours ago
    278512_20200105_WB_Kentucky_KL_033
    Women's Basketball

    Just In: Rae Burrell Does Not Have ACL Injury

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_16688164_168390308_lowres
    Football

    Everything Kirby Smart Said About Tennessee This Week

    23 hours ago