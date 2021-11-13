Bold Predictions: Tennessee-Georgia

Tennessee and Georgia are set to kickoff at 3:30 pm ET on CBS in a matchup that will pit one of the nation's most explosive offenses against the nation's top defenses. Ahead of the contest, the Volunteer Country-Sports Illustrated staff shares their bold predictions.

Matt

This game brings a lot of intrigue from a statistical standpoint with a high-powered Tennessee offense going against the nation's top defense. I have gone back and forth on what I would take in this one, and it has been tough. I think everyone expects Tennessee to score the most points anyone has scored on Georgia this season, and I think everyone expects the Bulldogs to still have defensive success down the stretch, all of which I agree with. But I am not betting on Tennessee's offense or Georgia's defense in this one, instead, I am taking the Vols defense.

Tennessee has a savvy group of veteran defenders in the secondary, and I think for Tennessee to have success, they have to get Stetson Bennett out of rhythm early, similar to how Florida was able to have some success early against him. I think Tim Banks will take advantage of the lack of depth Georgia has at receiver and his group of experienced defensive backs to create pressures and try to force an early takeaway. Give me Tennessee to win the turnover battle tomorrow in Knoxville.

Jack

Boy was I wrong last week, but Georgia's defense makes it easy on me this week, as there is no way I am predicting a strong day for the Vols on the ground. I am still looking at the Vols offense for part of my prediction, though.

Georgia is averaging just over three sacks per game, but the Bulldogs will only get one against the Vols on Saturday, as Jerome Carvin and the Mays brothers step up against the No. 1 team.

On the other side, Georgia's offensive line has only allowed five sacks all season. An incredible stat. I see the Tennessee defense getting to Stetson Bennett twice today, meaning Tennessee will out-sack Georgia's vaunted defense in Week 11.

Jake

Like Matt, I’m not going with the Vols’ offense or Georgia’s defense for my bold prediction. But I’m not going with the Dawgs’ offense or UT’s defense, either.

What do I mean by this? Well, I’m banking on Mike Ekeler’s unit — special teams — to make a big play today. I’m calling a Velus Jones punt return to the house to help fuel the Vols’ hope in the first half. Jones has been dynamic this season, but we haven’t seen him change many games from his special teams role. I think that changes today, and that it puts Georgia on its heels — at least through the first 30 minutes.