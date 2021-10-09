    • October 9, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Bold Predictions: Tennessee-South Carolina

    The VR2 staff goes bold on these takes on Tennessee-South Carolina
    Author:

    Tennessee and South Carolina are set to square off at noon ET, with both teams looking to earn their fourth win of the season. In recent years, this game has been a slugfest that has come down to the last possession more times than not. The VR2 on SI staff share their bold predictions here.

    Matt

    I have not been close on some of these to start the season. This week that changes. I am betting on Glen Elarbee's unit. The Vols are going to have success against South Carolina, but the Gamecocks are talented upfront, with guys like Kingsley Enagbare, Zacch Pickens, Jordan Burch, and M.J. Webb, while the secondary takes pride in making quarterbacks work through progressions. However, I am going to roll with the Vols OL. Despite the absence of Cooper Mays, this unit has continued to grow each week. Tennessee is not going to allow more than one sack today. I think that is a tough ask given the natural ability of South Carolina's front-seven, but Tennessee gets it done.

    Jack 

    I was close with last week’s prediction of Hooker getting 100+ rushing yards, but this week I’m going to flip the script but stay bold with Hooker. Due to SC’s vaunted front like Matt mentioned, I’m predicting that the Vols will have their biggest passing performance of the year today, with Hendon Hooker passing for 300+ yards against the Gamecocks. A Tennessee quarterback has not accomplished this feat since Jarret Guarantano did it against Mizzou back in 2019. I like to go bolder than bold, and I could see the Vols showing a more pass happy side in Week 6.

    Jake 

    For my bold prediction this week, I think I’m going to have to stick with what I know: that Tiyon Evans has turned into a touchdown waiting to happen each time he gets his hands on the ball. I’m banking on Evans to harness the power of the black uniforms, scoring one more this week than he did — or what was counted — against Mizzou. 

    In other words: four touchdowns this week after Evans punched in three scores against the Tigers. It’s a scary thought for Gamecock fans, I know, but I’m counting on it happeni

    IMG_2918
    Football

    Bold Predictions: Tennessee-South Carolina

    just now
    166ECCBE-50F4-4280-AA4C-70CACFFCC6D9
    Football

    Staff Predictions: Tennessee-South Carolina

    1 minute ago
    Theo Jackson
    Football

    Pair of Vols Out for Undisclosed Reasons Against South Carolina

    2 minutes ago
    008DBB1F-E16B-4A17-8FEB-3E39CE6663F4
    Football

    Elite DL Walter Nolen Talks Recruitment, Visits, and More

    1 hour ago
    9E44CE8E-9A1C-43C7-8CDE-7E19A1571753
    Football

    Vols to Host Liberty Commit Christian Harrison This Weekend

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_16875206_168390308_lowres
    Football

    Watch: Josh Heupel Addresses the Media for the Final Time Ahead of South Carolina

    Oct 8, 2021
    D137C7CB-816C-4617-875F-FB3E4B38EABC
    Football

    How to Watch, Listen: Tennessee-South Carolina

    Oct 8, 2021
    atlanta-falcons-cordarrelle-patterson
    Football

    VFL Standouts in NFL Week 4

    Oct 7, 2021