Bold Predictions: Tennessee vs UT-Martin

No.3 Tennessee (6-0,3-0) are set to host UT-Martin on Saturday at Noon ET on the SEC Network. The Vols are coming off of a program defining win against Alabama and will look to fine tune some things before showdowns with Kentucky and Georgia in the next two weeks. The Volunteer Country staff share their bold predictions for this contest.

Matt

Tennessee should run away with this game early. It is tough to make predictions in games like this regarding player stats, but I think the Vols will get to utilize plenty of backups during this game. With that, I am betting on the Tennessee freshmen in this one. I like four Tennessee freshmen to score in this one. I expect Squirrel White, Kaleb Webb, Dylan Sampson and Justin Williams-Thomas to all get an opportunity to cash in a score at one point, and I feel they will do so.

Eric

While the Vols will likely have the starters out of the game early, I am expecting them to still put up stats. The offense has been like a well-oiled machine and I see today being no different. I have Hendon Hooker going for 5 first-half touchdowns in the air and on the ground.

Jack

Last week's game against Alabama–while a win–likely took a lot out of Tennessee physically. I expect Tennessee to take it really easy against UT Martin today, putting up points, sure, but leaning on the run game and getting a lot of rotation on both sides of the ball.

My bold prediction is that Hendon Hooker DOES NOT throw a touchdown pass. This is probably the boldest prediction I've done yet. Remember, Hooker breaks UT's record of most consecutive games with a touchdown pass if he finds the end zone through the air today, but I could see an outcome where it doesn't happen against UTM.

Get Your Tennessee Volunteer Tickets from SI Tickets Here

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Eric, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.