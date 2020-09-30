Brandon Johnson: Vols Receivers "Hungry", Looking for Improvement From Week 1 to Week 2

Tennessee was tasked with replacing Jauan Jennings and Marquez Callaway following the 2019 season. The Vols brought in plenty of young talent in the 2020 class, but it was redshirt senior, Brandon Johnson, who made the biggest impact for the Vols on Saturday night.

Johnson made a sensational one-handed catch on 3rd and 2 to extend an eventual scoring drive for the Volunteers.

Johnson said today on his highlight-reel catch that made Sports Center, "It was cool. I lost the ball for a little bit in the lights. I lost it for a second. It finally came back down, I found it, and I was able to get a hand on it."

For Johnson, he decided to redshirt after the fourth game of the 2019 season, and it was the "right decision," according to him. Johnson came back to make big plays like the one he did on Saturday night.

"Yes, that’s always something to envision. As a football player in any circumstance, you’re always dreaming of making plays and being able to help your team. It’s a blessing. I thank God that I’m able to do so."

Johnson's first-game success is not something he is taking lightly, and according to him, the entire receiver group is "hungry."

Johnson said on Tuesday, "I feel like we did some good things. We put some good things on tape during that game, but we’re not satisfied at all. We know we can play a lot better than what we did, just breaking down the film and looking at it. We’re hungry now. We’re hungry to come back out and make a big improvement from Week 1 to Week 2."

This is the mentality players like Johnson have developed under Jeremy Pruitt. Johnson has been at both ends of the spectrum, and he spoke on how far the program has come since 2017 and learning to win during Tuesday's media availability.

"I think the proof is in the game that you all just saw. We have come a long way from the point. I feel like we’re really close as a team, and we really know how to play with one another. I think we look really, really good. We just buy in to Coach Pruitt, and what he is telling us, we put on more steam that is what we do. And if it is not going our way, Coach Pruitt always tells us to find a way to win, no matter what it is or what the score says you got to find a way to win. I think as a team we are really buying into that, and that is how we have come out on top."

Johnson will return to the play at Neyland Stadium this Saturday at Noon ET for the first time since the Vols hosted Chattanooga last fall.