Vols Center Brandon Kennedy Shares Thoughts on Potential 7th-Year, OL Chemistry Heading Into Week One

Our offensive line coach always tells us that we want to set the tone, so I think if we set the tone for the team, we can be very successful. We want to be able to win our box, (our) five guys, we have a job every play. That’s kind of the goal we set going into a game – we want to win every play and dominate our box. Those are two things that we focus on as an offensive line, " Brandon Kennedy told local reporters during Tuesday's Zoom interview.

The interviews come just days before Kennedy starts his sixth season at the college ranks. Six seasons for Kennedy, two different SEC schools, and he might not be done just yet.

The COVID-19 pandemic spurred the NCAA to essentially give all college players electing to play this fall a free pass. No eligibility will be counted, so essentially all seniors could return in 2021.

Kennedy would be a 7th-year senior, and he is not ruling out the option of returning. He said, "You know, right now I'm kind of focusing on this season. It really wasn't in the plan, but whatever happens, after this season is up to chance. I'm just kind of taking it day by day as far as this sixth year that I have, and if it may happen in the future, it may, but as of right now I'm not really sure.”

Kennedy has been dubbed as "The Kingpin" of Tennessee's offense, and he could be a valuable piece of Tennessee's offensive line, if he was to return in 2021. He has been a key part of building a strong chemistry upfront for the Vols.

He said of that today, "I think we’ve been really good at building chemistry. It has allowed us to get different guys at different positions this year, so I think it’s been great. Our expectations going into the first game is we want to be physical upfront, and make a name for ourselves with our physicality, so that’s what we pride ourselves on with the offensive line.”

The unit projects to be Tennessee's strongest group heading into Saturday night's season opener against South Carolina, which will air at 7:30 ET.