Breaking: Arik Gilbert Enters Transfer Portal, Vols A Potential Landing Spot

Arik Gilbert was the first tight end to become the Gatorade National Player of the Year, following an impressive 2019 season that saw him haul in double-digit touchdowns and over 1,700 yards. He also shocked people with a commitment to LSU in October of the same year, but now he is in the transfer portal.

Gilbert announced his intentions moments ago on Twitter. Prior to that, he announced that there would be a big announcement later tonight, which means this could quickly come to an end.

Now that he has officially entered his name in the transfer portal, a reliable source with direct knowledge of the situation has informed me that Tennessee is a serious contender for his services.

Gilbert is widely considered one of the best tight end prospects in the modern recruiting era, and he will have plenty of suitors, but with a desire to get closer to home, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, and Clemson are expected to be the teams of interest.

Tennessee was the first team to pitch Gilbert on playing as more of a hybrid wideout during his initial recruitment, and that belief in his ability is something that stuck with him to the very end of the initial process.

While the Vols do not have the national championship contender appeal that the others do, their cupboard is bare, and Gilbert could prove as a chess piece for Jim Chaney to open his offense up more than this past season.

Gilbert's relationship with Harrison Bailey is another critical piece of information to note in this situation. The two worked were connected in all areas of football prior to heading to college. Their relationship has remained intact, and Bailey's late-season emergence at the quarterback position could help Tennessee in Gilbert's second recruitment.

Gilbert caught 35 passes for 358 yards and two touchdowns this fall in just eight games of work. He opted-out and returned home with two games remaining in the season. Gilbert has since been working on deciding whether he should return to LSU or enter the transfer portal.