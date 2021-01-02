FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcasts
Search

Breaking: Arik Gilbert Enters Transfer Portal, Vols A Potential Landing Spot

Author:
Publish date:

Arik Gilbert was the first tight end to become the Gatorade National Player of the Year, following an impressive 2019 season that saw him haul in double-digit touchdowns and over 1,700 yards. He also shocked people with a commitment to LSU in October of the same year, but now he is in the transfer portal.

Gilbert announced his intentions moments ago on Twitter. Prior to that, he announced that there would be a big announcement later tonight, which means this could quickly come to an end.

Now that he has officially entered his name in the transfer portal, a reliable source with direct knowledge of the situation has informed me that Tennessee is a serious contender for his services.

Gilbert is widely considered one of the best tight end prospects in the modern recruiting era, and he will have plenty of suitors, but with a desire to get closer to home, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, and Clemson are expected to be the teams of interest.

Tennessee was the first team to pitch Gilbert on playing as more of a hybrid wideout during his initial recruitment, and that belief in his ability is something that stuck with him to the very end of the initial process.

While the Vols do not have the national championship contender appeal that the others do, their cupboard is bare, and Gilbert could prove as a chess piece for Jim Chaney to open his offense up more than this past season.

Gilbert's relationship with Harrison Bailey is another critical piece of information to note in this situation. The two worked were connected in all areas of football prior to heading to college. Their relationship has remained intact, and Bailey's late-season emergence at the quarterback position could help Tennessee in Gilbert's second recruitment.

Gilbert caught 35 passes for 358 yards and two touchdowns this fall in just eight games of work. He opted-out and returned home with two games remaining in the season. Gilbert has since been working on deciding whether he should return to LSU or enter the transfer portal.

USATSI_14997010_168390308_lowres
Football

Breaking: Arik Gilbert Enters Transfer Portal, Vols A Potential Landing Spot

2021 ATH Trinity Bell
Football

Vols Signee Suffers Season-Ending Knee Injury

1300814A-AF20-4F08-9DF7-D95ADD1A3FE0
Recruiting

Tennessee 2021 Signing Class Superlatives

Jaden Springer
Men's Basketball

No. 7 Tennessee Opens SEC Play With a Statement at No. 12 Mizzou

6B7B5335-B143-49BE-8B15-1FFE69539B8B
Football

Vols Ink Elite Edge Rusher Dylan Brooks As Final Signature of Early Signing Period

Dylan Brooks
Recruiting

Signing Day Profile: Edge Rusher Dylan Brooks

C8B13C40-9C5A-4AE5-B34B-1EDC6C66FE7B
Men's Basketball

Nichols: No. 7 Tennessee makes Final Four statement before final day of 2020

50BDAB9B-507E-4F2C-BAD8-B4966CEAF302
Football

Off-Season Outlook: Staff Decisions, Transfers, and More

Deandre Johnson
Football

Just In: Vols Starting Edge Rusher Enters Transfer Portal