Breaking: Tennessee DB Tyus Fields Enters Transfer Portal

Tennessee redshirt junior defensive back Tyus Fields has entered the transfer portal, Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated.

The defensive back played in five games through his four-year stint on Rocky Top, and he leaves behind a secondary that has been decimated by injuries through spring camp.

In his high school tenure at Hough High School in North Carolina, Fields became a four-star recruit and a top-15 prospect. 

He was a 2017 USA Today All-USA North Carolina First Team selection, a 2017 AP North Carolina All-State Team selection and totaled 182 tackles and seven interceptions during his prep career.

This story will be updated.

