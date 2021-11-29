Breaking: Peach State DB Christian Harrison Commits to Tennessee, Details Decision

hristian Harrison made the trip back to Rocky Top on Saturday evening with his mother Erika to take in the first quarter of the regular-season finale against Vanderbilt. The trip allowed Harrison one more quick opportunity to bond with the Tennessee staff and to make sure that same "home" feeling was still there.

Harrison made the trip with his mother, and he has kept his family at the forefront of the recruiting process, which is why he chose to honor his late grandmother, Barbara Harrison, by committing on her birthday.

"It was important because she passed a couple of years ago, and it was kind of hard on me," Harrison said of the importance of honoring his grandmother. "She always told me I was going to be great, regardless of what I was doing—basketball, baseball, football, whatever sport I was playing—so it was definitely important to honor her during this big moment."

"She would be really proud," Harrison added. "She probably saw this in me from the beginning, so she would most definitely be really proud."

Harrison's recruitment picked up in a hurry, but he has always relied on his family, which has allowed the process to be extremely rewarding for both him and his family.

"It was really rewarding," Harrison said. "My family has had a big pull on this process. Certain decisions I make, you know, that is why I made the decision to commit on my granma's birthday. Signing day is on my dad's birthday, which is crazy how things line up."

Now, on his grandmother's birthday, Harrison honored his late grandmother by announcing his commitment to Tennessee.

"I grew up watching them on TV, hearing them, seeing them, and I actually went to a game when I was younger when I was like seven, and who knew I would be committed here like ten years later. Tennessee is a big-time program. Everything got turned around in one year. Coach Heupel, 7-5 in one year with the new program, and the staff has a lot of experience."

The Volunteers staff was important in Harrison's decision to commit to Tennessee.

"Coach Heupel, Coach Banks, Coach Martinez, all of them have a lot of experience," Harrison added on the reasoning behind his decision. "Coach Martinez has put a lot of dudes in the NFL throughout his coaching career, so I know he is going to get me where I want to go. I just have to lock in with him. It's not too far from home, three-and-a-half-hour drive, 45-minute flight, so it is real close to home."

Harrison had been trending toward the Vols for some time, but when Florida moved on from Dan Mullen, he knew that the opportunity in front of him at Knoxville was right, and he had found a home.

"I kind of got that feeling about two weeks," Harrison said. "It was solidified when Dan Mullen got fired at Florida. Florida was my dream school from the beginning, and it was always the school I wanted to go to growing up. I didn't know what the future would hold at Florida, but I know that the future is bright at Tennessee."

When Harrison told the Tennessee staff of his decision, the reaction was as one would expect when a coach lands one of their top targets.

"They were all really excited and happy. Coach Martinez was on the phone getting hype," Harrison recalled. "Coach Heupel, Coach Banks, they were all really happy and are just ready to get me there now."

Tennessee's staff views Harrison as a multi-position cornerback, and when asked to put into his own words, Harrison offered up what he believes he is bringing to Tennessee.

"I am bringing the ability to cover, size and speed to that secondary and being able to play man coverage with these big fast receivers in the SEC. Press, off-man, and all of that stuff. I am going to come down and hit you. I can kind of see myself replacing Alontae's role in the future."

Harrison will sign in December, but he will not be able to enroll until the summer due to his school's policy; however, he is excited for his next chapter on Rocky Top.

"I am ready to meet my new family and my new teammates," Harrison said on this. "I am ready to get coached by the best in Coach Martinez and accomplish my goals, dreams and aspirations of playing in the NFL."