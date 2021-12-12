Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Breaking: Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker Announces Decision on His Future

    Author:

    Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker took the reins at the position early in the second quarter of the second game of the season. Hooker took the job from Joe Milton III, who was named the Week One starter, and never looked back.

    As the season drew to a close, with Hooker being one of the most efficient players in the country at the position, the question quickly came about regarding his future on Rocky Top. Hooker's draft stock soared down the stretch, with NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. ranking him as high as seventh on the quarterback big board.

    Now, with the Vols' regular season in the rearview and a bowl game on the horizon, Hooker has announced his intentions to return to Tennessee for one final season, as he will return to Tennessee. 

    Hooker kept the decision close to his vest, as he has most of his business throughout his career, and he relied on conversations over the last few weeks with the Tennessee staff and his family to determine what was best for his career. Many believed that Hooker not going through senior day festivities meant his return was certain, but that was not the case as he weighed all options in the process. Josh Heupel was key in the process, obviously.

    Read More

    “For all those guys, you just approach it in the way that you want to present information to your players, and make sure that they understand where they're at, what's being said, what the process looks like, and you help them and their families. You want the best for them, and I want every one of our players to go to the NFL and have a 10-year career and change the course of their life forever," Heupel said about draft conversations with Hooker following the regular-season finale." Do that, you have to be physically, emotionally, and mentally ready to make that stride. It's not a leap. It's a developmental league. You want to make sure that your kids are in the right position and in the right frame of mind. He has to jump and 'chute. Nobody's happier for him than myself and our staff.”

    Hooker's return is significant for the Vols, who will have three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster in 2022, with Tayven Jackson coming in to join Hooker and Joe Milton III in January.

    Through the air, Hooker connected on 180 of 261 passes for 2,567 yards and 26 touchdowns to just three interceptions in the regular season. He also carried the ball another 148 times for 561 yards and five touchdowns.

    Hooker was a semi-finalist for multiple national awards, and he will likely come in to the 2022 season with Heisman Trophy Odds.

    B899BDF5-4DA4-431F-A1E1-9852E54D80A0
    Football

    Breaking: Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker Announces Decision on His Future

    13 seconds ago
    DA7CA81C-CD76-44B5-BD8F-241A0EF7A775
    Recruiting

    Impact Report: Vols Land Versatile Weapon in Peach State TE Ethan Davis

    1 hour ago
    FAC25641-7BDF-40FD-8B4A-D46978C42291
    Recruiting

    Breaking: Coveted TE Ethan Davis Details Decision to Commit to Vols Over Ole Miss, Others

    1 hour ago
    zoom_1
    Men's Basketball

    Watch: Tennessee Freshman Point Guard Meets With the Media After Win

    17 hours ago
    Screen_Shot_2020_03_23_at_12.54.35_PM.0.png
    Men's Basketball

    Watch: Santiago Vescovi Talks to Media After Triumphant Win

    17 hours ago
    01e64b8f-e8d5-425e-9468-d2961bbceab5-KNS_Vols_Texas_AM_76.JPG
    Men's Basketball

    Watch: Josiah-Jordan James Talks to Media After Big Performance Against the Spartans

    18 hours ago
    zoom_0
    Men's Basketball

    Watch: Rick Barnes Addresses Media Following Win Over UNC Greensboro

    18 hours ago
    usa_today_17226910.0
    Men's Basketball

    How to Watch, Listen: Tennessee-UNC Greensboro

    21 hours ago