September 13, 2021
Breaking: Vols Get NCAA Determination on Eligibility for LB Young

Josh Heupel provides an update about the status of Byron Young.
For the last two weeks Tennessee did not have prized edge rusher Byron Young available due to an eligibility issue from a prep school in Mount Vernon (Ala.).

Heupel addressed the media on Monday morning for the first time before Saturday's noon kickoff against Tennessee Tech and stated that Young will be eligible for Saturday's contest and the rest of the season moving forward. 

Young is a guy that transformed his body into even better shape after arriving at Tennessee, and he had one of the best fall camps among the entire team. 

"Our strength staff, Coach (Kurt) Schmidt and our whole staff, did an unbelievable job," Mike Ekeler said early in fall camp. "He came here 220 pounds, he is 250 right now. He's faster, more flexible, and a lot more explosive. He's a guy that keeps on progressing and can be as good as he wants to be."

