Breaking: Vols Land Coveted Auburn Transfer Big Kat Bryant

I have hinted around over the past few days that Tennessee has numerous connections to Big Kat Bryant, and it appears they have paid off. Bryant officially entered the transfer portal on Tuesday afternoon, and he is now headed to Knoxville to play for the Volunteers.

It will be a quick reunion with his former defensive coordinator, who was announced to Tennessee's staff just hours before Bryant's name officially appeared in the transfer portal. However, it has been a long time since he has reunited with his former mentor, Shelton Felton.

The duo had quite the run at Crisp County (Ga.) during Bryant's playing days, while Felton was the head coach of the Cougars. After Bryant's departure to college, Felton has gone on a tear through the coaching ranks, and he has been one of the hottest young names in the industry. Despite all of that, Felton has always remained close to Bryant.

Bryant's mother has previously said in an interview, "Coach Felton was the main key to helping Big Kat. He really didn’t have a father figure in his life. His dad was in and out of prison and really didn’t have anything to do with him until his 11th-grade year."

Earlier this year, Bryant said, "He (Felton) taught me everything I know! He believed in me before I even believed in myself."

Bryant recorded 56 tackles, 10 sacks, and two interceptions during his time at Auburn. He is a graduate transfer, which should make him eligible to play immediately for Tennessee.