FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcasts
Search

Breaking: Vols Land Coveted Auburn Transfer Big Kat Bryant

Author:
Updated:
Original:

I have hinted around over the past few days that Tennessee has numerous connections to Big Kat Bryant, and it appears they have paid off. Bryant officially entered the transfer portal on Tuesday afternoon, and he is now headed to Knoxville to play for the Volunteers. 

It will be a quick reunion with his former defensive coordinator, who was announced to Tennessee's staff just hours before Bryant's name officially appeared in the transfer portal. However, it has been a long time since he has reunited with his former mentor, Shelton Felton. 

The duo had quite the run at Crisp County (Ga.) during Bryant's playing days, while Felton was the head coach of the Cougars. After Bryant's departure to college, Felton has gone on a tear through the coaching ranks, and he has been one of the hottest young names in the industry. Despite all of that, Felton has always remained close to Bryant. 

Bryant's mother has previously said in an interview, "Coach Felton was the main key to helping Big Kat. He really didn’t have a father figure in his life. His dad was in and out of prison and really didn’t have anything to do with him until his 11th-grade year."

Earlier this year, Bryant said, "He (Felton) taught me everything I know! He believed in me before I even believed in myself." 

Bryant recorded 56 tackles, 10 sacks, and two interceptions during his time at Auburn. He is a graduate transfer, which should make him eligible to play immediately for Tennessee. 

D669DF9E-D2DE-4D11-AE2A-55C4A0C64BF5
Football

Breaking: Vols Land Coveted Auburn Transfer Big Kat Bryant

33F9480D-648D-45F7-9044-60CAE570BAC5
Recruiting

Dylan Brooks Lone SI99 Member for Vols

18B796FC-0678-42A5-829F-13BFDEC550B5
Recruiting

Vols Add Preferred Walk-On QB McDermott from North Carolina

USATSI_15306132_168390308_lowres
Football

Vols DC Derrick Ansley Linked to Oregon Job

2021 ATH Trinity Bell
Recruiting

Vols Signee Bell Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery, Updates Enrollment Plans

Jeremy Pruitt
Football

Column: Timing Is Everything Until It's Not, It Is Time for An Answer

Jeremy Pruitt
Football

Report: Pruitt, Vols Assistants Headed to California to Talk With Henry To’o To’o

783940D3-892E-488E-9024-6C35D71583F2
Women's Basketball

Lady Vols release special uniforms for annual ‘We Back Pat’ week ahead of UConn showdown next Thursday