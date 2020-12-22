Breaking: Vols QB Enters Transfer Portal

J.T. Shrout is now officially in the transfer, according to a report from Yahoo Sports's Pete Thamel.

It had been rumored that Shrout contemplated leaving the team after the Kentucky game, which he replaced Jarrett Guarantano for a series, only to throw an interception and be pulled.

Shrout informed his teammates of the decision following the conclusion of Saturday's game, according to multiple sources.

This season the strong-armed quarterback went 24-42 for 315 yards and threw four touchdowns to go along with three interceptions. Shrout joins a growing list of veteran players to announce their departure from the program.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining. Following a victory over Vanderbilt, Pruitt said, "“When we decided to go with Harrison and J.T. — and Brian (Maurer) got hurt tonight, he made a nice run down there — we’re looking for the future, right? We kind of stayed the course through the season, and the way the stopping and starting, getting these guys caught up a little bit gives us an opportunity. Just felt like it’s the right thing to do, just looking at how they practice and perform. There’s not a whole lot of difference in any of them, really, so getting an opportunity, that means a lot for these guys to get some live action.”

Tennessee's quarterback room now consists of Harrison Bailey and Brian Maurer, as well as signee Kaidon Salter who is set to enroll in the coming weeks.