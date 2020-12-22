FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcasts
Search

Breaking: Vols QB Enters Transfer Portal

Author:
Publish date:

J.T. Shrout is now officially in the transfer, according to a report from Yahoo Sports's Pete Thamel. 

It had been rumored that Shrout contemplated leaving the team after the Kentucky game, which he replaced Jarrett Guarantano for a series, only to throw an interception and be pulled. 

Shrout informed his teammates of the decision following the conclusion of Saturday's game, according to multiple sources. 

This season the strong-armed quarterback went 24-42 for 315 yards and threw four touchdowns to go along with three interceptions. Shrout joins a growing list of veteran players to announce their departure from the program. 

He will have three years of eligibility remaining. Following a victory over Vanderbilt, Pruitt said, "“When we decided to go with Harrison and J.T. — and Brian (Maurer) got hurt tonight, he made a nice run down there — we’re looking for the future, right? We kind of stayed the course through the season, and the way the stopping and starting, getting these guys caught up a little bit gives us an opportunity. Just felt like it’s the right thing to do, just looking at how they practice and perform. There’s not a whole lot of difference in any of them, really, so getting an opportunity, that means a lot for these guys to get some live action.”

Tennessee's quarterback room now consists of Harrison Bailey and Brian Maurer, as well as signee Kaidon Salter who is set to enroll in the coming weeks. 

270767_20191026_FB_South_Carolina_CJ_090
Football

Breaking: Vols QB Enters Transfer Portal

Will Friend
Football

Report: Will Friend Out as Tennessee's Offensive Line Coach, Expected to Join South Carolina Staff

6F0BC26A-B937-4A1A-A679-E81B6FD59D5B
Recruiting

Tennessee 'Just Felt Right' For Disruptive JuCo Edge Rusher Byron Young

20201216_164951
Recruiting

Watch: Vols TE Signee Miles Campbell Talks Future on Rocky Top, More

50BDAB9B-507E-4F2C-BAD8-B4966CEAF302
Football

Report: Vols Out of Bowl Game Due To COVID-19

2021 QB Kaidon Salter
Football

Vols QB Signee Wins Texas QB of the Year Award

Austin Pope
Football

Just In: Vols TE Enters Transfer Portal

Jeremy Pruitt
Football

Fulmer: Bowl Game Serves as an “Opportunity and Primer for Pruitt and Returners”

20201024_FB_BamaUT_020
Football

Just In: Tennessee's Bowl Destination Announced