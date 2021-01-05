Breaking: Vols Star DB Thompson Declares for NFL Draft

Bryce Thompson amassed almost 4,000 total yards and 62 touchdowns as an upperclassman coming out of high school. His efforts helped him lead two different teams to state championships. Thompson was an offensive star before he arrived at Tennessee, but he quickly morphed into the Vols best defensive back as a freshman. According to Pro Football Focus, Thompson was the highest-graded true freshman defensive back in the country in 2018.

Over the past three years, he has been a staple of Tennessee's defense, and he continued to be a bright spot this year despite battling injuries for most of the season. At one point, Thompson could have opted out of the season and focused on himself, but he stuck it out.

Now, three years after making a position move that significantly affected his future, Thompson is prepared to make another move. He just announced moments ago that he would be foregoing his remaining eligibility and entering the 2021 NFL Draft. Below is what Thompson wrote:

Over the course of his Tennessee career, Thompson started in 28 games. He tallied eight interceptions and 99 tackles. Thompson was honored as a freshman All-American in 2018.