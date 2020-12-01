FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcasts
Search

Breaking: Vols Starting Edge Rusher Arrested

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Tennessee has been hit by multiple absences this fall, and it appears at least one more will be on the way. Starting Edge rusher Kivon Bennett has been arrested by the Knox County Sheriff's office.

According to the agency, Bennett was brought into the jail at 2:45 p.m. today but has already been released from their custody at this time. Bennett was charged with possession of 44 grams of marijuana, a handgun, and paraphernalia, according to online records.

Bennett is tied for the team lead in tackles for loss with 7.5 and is tied for second in the Southeastern Conference. He is also tied for fourth in the SEC for with 4.5 sacks.

Bennett has been a rotational player for the Vols until this fall when he stepped into a full-time starting role. He is a redshirt Junior who would have technically have two years of eligibility left given the new NCAA rule.

The University has not responded with a statement to the arrest at this time. As more information becomes available, this story will be updated.

Jeremy Pruitt responded with a statement sent from the University at 6:10 p.m.

20200825_FB_Practice_AF_007
Football

Breaking: Vols Starting Edge Rusher Arrested

8BEF73D2-CA5B-42CA-B412-9AB5DEDB1C1E
Men's Basketball

Tennessee men’s hoops set to tip off against in-state foe for season opener on December 9

6E4A7EB0-E043-47C5-91BA-5164C7BEE779
VR2

2021 Tennessee LB commit Aaron Willis confirms commitment via tweet, text after Terrence Lewis news

terrence
Football

Breaking: Vols Lose Commitment of Elite LB Lewis

Harrison Bailey
Football

Jeremy Pruitt Updates Progress of Harrison Bailey

IMG_0268
Football

Jeremy Pruitt Provides An Update on Tennessee's COVID Situation Ahead of Florida

Cody Brown
Football

Watch: Vols RB Commit Has Career Night with 273 Yards, 3 TD Performance in Playoffs

2021 QB Kaidon Salter
Football

Elite Tennessee QB Commit Announces Signing Plans

9AE0877F-2440-4847-8501-ABD7329F5933
Men's Basketball

Just In: Tennessee men’s basketball shutdown extended further, wiping Gonzaga and Notre Dame matchups