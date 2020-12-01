Breaking: Vols Starting Edge Rusher Arrested

Tennessee has been hit by multiple absences this fall, and it appears at least one more will be on the way. Starting Edge rusher Kivon Bennett has been arrested by the Knox County Sheriff's office.

According to the agency, Bennett was brought into the jail at 2:45 p.m. today but has already been released from their custody at this time. Bennett was charged with possession of 44 grams of marijuana, a handgun, and paraphernalia, according to online records.

Bennett is tied for the team lead in tackles for loss with 7.5 and is tied for second in the Southeastern Conference. He is also tied for fourth in the SEC for with 4.5 sacks.

Bennett has been a rotational player for the Vols until this fall when he stepped into a full-time starting role. He is a redshirt Junior who would have technically have two years of eligibility left given the new NCAA rule.

The University has not responded with a statement to the arrest at this time. As more information becomes available, this story will be updated.

Jeremy Pruitt responded with a statement sent from the University at 6:10 p.m.