FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcasts
Search

Report: Will Friend Out as Tennessee's Offensive Line Coach, Expected to Join South Carolina Staff.

Author:
Publish date:

Will Friend left Mike Bobo's staff at Colorado State to become the offensive line coach at Tennessee, and after three years he is moving on. Friend will now take a job at South Carolina on Shane Beamer's inaugural staff, according to multiple confirmed reports.

Friend was responsible for helping Tennessee land the likes of Darnell Wright, Wanya Morris, Jerome Carvin, Javontez Spraggins, and Jimmy Holiday on the recruiting trail.

The news was first reported by Football Scoop stating. , "

Sources tell FootballScoop that Shane Beamer is adding a veteran offensive line coach to his staff.

Tennessee offensive line coach Will Friend, who has spent the last three seasons in Knoxville on Jeremy Pruitt’s staff, is expected to join the Gamecocks, sources have shared.

The move would mean Friend reuniting with South Carolina offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, who signed a two-year deal worth $1.2 million per last December and has one year remaining on his deal."

Will Friend
Football

Report: Will Friend Out as Tennessee's Offensive Line Coach, Expected to Join South Carolina Staff

6F0BC26A-B937-4A1A-A679-E81B6FD59D5B
Recruiting

Tennessee 'Just Felt Right' For Disruptive JuCo Edge Rusher Byron Young

20201216_164951
Recruiting

Watch: Vols TE Signee Miles Campbell Talks Future on Rocky Top, More

50BDAB9B-507E-4F2C-BAD8-B4966CEAF302
Football

Report: Vols Out of Bowl Game Due To COVID-19

2021 QB Kaidon Salter
Football

Vols QB Signee Wins Texas QB of the Year Award

Austin Pope
Football

Just In: Vols TE Enters Transfer Portal

Jeremy Pruitt
Football

Fulmer: Bowl Game Serves as an “Opportunity and Primer for Pruitt and Returners”

20201024_FB_BamaUT_020
Football

Just In: Tennessee's Bowl Destination Announced

Jeremy Pruitt
Football

Pruitt “Absolutely” Expects To Be Tennessee’s Head Coach in 2021