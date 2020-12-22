Report: Will Friend Out as Tennessee's Offensive Line Coach, Expected to Join South Carolina Staff.

Will Friend left Mike Bobo's staff at Colorado State to become the offensive line coach at Tennessee, and after three years he is moving on. Friend will now take a job at South Carolina on Shane Beamer's inaugural staff, according to multiple confirmed reports.

Friend was responsible for helping Tennessee land the likes of Darnell Wright, Wanya Morris, Jerome Carvin, Javontez Spraggins, and Jimmy Holiday on the recruiting trail.

The news was first reported by Football Scoop

Sources tell FootballScoop that Shane Beamer is adding a veteran offensive line coach to his staff.

Tennessee offensive line coach Will Friend, who has spent the last three seasons in Knoxville on Jeremy Pruitt’s staff, is expected to join the Gamecocks, sources have shared.

The move would mean Friend reuniting with South Carolina offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, who signed a two-year deal worth $1.2 million per last December and has one year remaining on his deal."