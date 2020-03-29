Fast-Rising Offensive Lineman Mason Bundy Talks Recruitment Surge, Tennessee visit, and more
Matthew Ray
2021 Fannin County High School (GA) offensive lineman Mason Bundy has experienced a surge in his recruitment of late. Bundy has picked up offers from Umass, Liberty, Western Kentucky, and Richmond over the last few months, while he has visited Auburn, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, and Tennessee. Kansas is another school who could be close to offering. Bundy talks about all of this and more here.