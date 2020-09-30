SI.com
Volunteer Country
Just In: Cade Mays Approved to Play in 2020 by SEC

Matthew Ray

The Tennessee Volunteers received good news today when Jeremy Pruitt announced that Cade Mays has been approved by the SEC to play in 2020. Mays was unable to play in Saturday's contest against South Carolina, but the Vols will have him for Missouri and the remainder of the season. 

Last week, Greg Sankey noted that the transfer rules were in place for a reason, and it would need to be changed by the 14 schools. Well, it appears that is the case. Sources indicated to VR2 on SI the chancellors met today, and voted to change the rule for inter-conference transfers. 

Today, Sankey made a statement on the situation:

sankey statement 1
sankey statement 2

Mays will be an immediate impact player for Tennessee, as he has the ability to swing into multiple positions across the offensive front. 

We break down what this decision means and the full impact it will have for Tennessee in the video above. 

Last week, Jeremy Pruitt said on the situation, "I’ve said numerous times what a great job Greg (Sankey) has done leading us through this pandemic. I just know about Cade and I know that he’s met with lots of professionals and it was submitted to the NCAA and they felt like he needed to play this year. Nobody from the SEC has contacted us and asked to meet with Cade. Based off the decision from the NCAA, I don’t know how they would keep him from playing unless they say it’s a rule that we voted on."

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available. 

