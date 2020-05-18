Breaking: Coveted Tight End Miles Campbell Details Decision to Commit to Tennessee

For Miles Campbell, the recruiting process skyrocketed following his Junior campaign at South Paulding (GA). Campbell already had offers in hand, but since January, he has picked up over 20 Division 1 offers. Today, he announced his decision to commit the University of Tennessee. Prior to publicly revealing the decision, Campbell broke down his decision to chose the Vols over Florida State, Georgia Tech, and North Carolina State with VR2.

Campbell said on choosing the Vols, "it was just them prioritizing me from day one as their top tight end target. Just their ability in the development process as a player and as a man."

He said on the Vols continuing to prioritize him during the Spring and transition of coaches at his position, "they have done a pretty good job. They have stayed in contact about twice a week. You would never even know Coach Niedermeyer was not the tight ends coach anymore because he still kept in contact with me and built a relationship. I have built a relationship with Coach Niedermeyer, Coach Osovet, Coach Chaney, and Coach Pruitt, so that is pretty good."

Campbell said on tight ends coach Joe Osovet factoring into the decision, "he was a pretty big factor. I am fairly new to the position, and he is fairly new to coaching it, so we will get along pretty well."

Fitting into the scheme at Tennessee was key for Campbell in this process. He checks all of the boxes at tight end. He said, "they see me fitting in right away. I can be flexed out or an inline tight end. They know I am able to run and create mismatches. I can be split out wide or inline and be a mismatch for the corners or the linebackers."

A growing relationship with 2020 Tennessee signee, Harrison Bailey, factored into the decision to choose the Vols as well. Campbell said on the factor of playing with his former 7v7 teammate, "it was a pretty big appeal. I know Harrison a good bit, and I am starting to train with him and build that relationship with him off the field when the time comes it will be a good fit."

Campbell said on what the Vols are getting in his commitment, "Tennessee is getting a guy who is ready to work. A very versatile guy on the field, and a guy who is going to focus on his grades off the field."