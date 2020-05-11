Volunteer Country
Coveted Tight End Miles Campbell Previews Looming Commitment Decision, Breaks Down Finalists

Matthew Ray

Miles Campbell is one of the most intriguing tight end prospects in the country. Campbell measures in at 6'3, 230lbs, and he has a verified sub 4.65 forty yard dash time. Campbell is ready to make his college decision next week on his May 18th birthday. He previews the decision with VR2 on SI here. 

Campbell is down to a final grouping of Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina State, and Tennessee. He breaks down each contender here, and what appeals about the programs. 

Campbell said on why Florida State is in the group of finalists, "it is just the transparency they have. Coach (Chris) Thomsen has been straight up since Day one since they started recruiting me. I have great conversations with coach Thomsen, and they have been there ever since."

On how Florida State has prioritized him, " just showing me how they would you on FaceTime. Just continuing to show how they would use me, and it showed right away. 

Campell said of Georgia Tech, "for him (Geoff Collins) just how relatable he is. He used to go to Temple, and my mom was a Temple Owl. So, relatability is there. He has been 100 since Day one. When I visited there, there has been no fluff since then."

He said on the appeal to stay home and rep his state with Georgia Tech, "there is some appeal. I don't want to move too far away from home because I would like for my parents to be at home games at least, so the appeal is definitely there." 

He said on North Carolina State, "they have made me a priority since Day one. Coach Goebbel has let me know that. Even before they offered, I went to their summer camp, and they have shown me I was a priority since Day one. 

Campbell added on the feeling about being the top priority for the Wolfpack, "it is a big factor for sure knowing that they want me to play for them. It goes both ways." 

He said on the Vols continuing to prioritize him during the Spring and transition of coaches at his position, "they have done a pretty good job. They have stayed in contact about twice a week. You would never even know Coach Niedermeyer was not the tight ends coach anymore because he still kept in contact with me and built a relationship. I have built a relationship with Coach Niedermeyer, Coach Osovet, Coach Chaney, and Coach Pruitt, so that is pretty good." 

He said on the appeal to play right away in Knoxville, "there is a pretty good appeal knowing that I can step in Day One and make an impact right away." 

Campbell is rated as the nation's 473rd overall prospect, and he is rated as the nation's 20th best tight end prospect. Campbell is one of the most college-ready tight ends I have watched in the 2021 class, so far from a physical and mental standpoint. Campbell will announce his decision on May 18th with the time to be decided. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Bassmaster_vol
Bassmaster_vol

Judging from his offer list and tape, I'm surprised he's so low ranked. Do you expect a rankings bump coming?

